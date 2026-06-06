Step inside Vishal Dadlani’s simple Mumbai home with no TV, minimalist interiors and art-filled living spaces. Watch

Vishal Dadlani, singer, songwriter, and music composer, lives in a beautiful Mumbai home characterised by muted tones, minimalist décor, and a calm, grounded energy. In a June 5 YouTube video with Mashable India, he gives a tour of his home, offering a glimpse into his simple yet creatively rich living space. (Also read: Step inside Punjabi singer Parmish Verma’s dream Mohali home with only 2 rooms, lush lawns and soulful Gurbani mornings )

Vishal Dadlani's minimalist Mumbai home

Vishal Dadlani gives a peek into his beautiful Mumbai home.(Instagram/YouTube)

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Vishal’s home reflects a highly contemporary, minimalist aesthetic defined by bright, light-filled spaces and a calming palette of whites, creams, and soft neutrals. The living area feels thoughtfully composed rather than decorated, balanced with dark wood accents, textured white cushions, low-profile wooden tables, and elegant vases filled with dried pampas grass and palm leaves.

Vishal’s personal philosophy is evident in every corner, he doesn’t believe in noise, either in life or in his surroundings. That clarity extends even to his media habits. “I don’t watch those news debates where 7–8 people shout at each other. I never watch that,” he shares, adding that he has never even watched his own show on TV, preferring digital platforms instead.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the more unexpected elements inside the home is a cube-shaped satellite model called Kalam Sat, which Vishal describes as a real object sent to space and brought back. The piece stands out as a symbol of curiosity, innovation, and the same experimental spirit that defines his music. His lifestyle choices further reinforce the honesty of the space. Vishal does not smoke or drink, though he occasionally keeps alcohol for friends who visit. A space shaped by philosophy, memory and creative energy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the more unexpected elements inside the home is a cube-shaped satellite model called Kalam Sat, which Vishal describes as a real object sent to space and brought back. The piece stands out as a symbol of curiosity, innovation, and the same experimental spirit that defines his music. His lifestyle choices further reinforce the honesty of the space. Vishal does not smoke or drink, though he occasionally keeps alcohol for friends who visit. A space shaped by philosophy, memory and creative energy {{/usCountry}}

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At its core, the home reflects Vishal’s journey from Mumbai’s Bandra, where he experienced the realities of small rented rooms, cramped studios, and relentless hustle. He often recalls those beginnings with clarity: “We had tiny rented places, tiny studios, no lobby, no pantry, nothing. That’s the real Mumbai journey.”

That sense of openness carries into the design of the space itself. Large floor-to-ceiling windows with sheer white curtains flood the interiors with natural light, enhancing the airy, minimalist feel. Cream-toned flooring, light-colored armchairs, and stacks of books used as understated decor contribute to the home’s effortless elegance. Minimalist audio and electronic setups placed near dark-wood frames subtly hint at the home’s deeper identity as a creative hub.

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Breaking the neutral palette is a striking, large artwork on a white wall, a vibrant green and orange portrait infused with nature-inspired motifs. The painting adds a bold artistic contrast, echoing the musical and expressive world Vishal inhabits.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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