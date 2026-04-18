Step inside 'world’s largest cafe' in Bengaluru spread across 90,000 square foot with a unique south Indian temple theme

Bengaluru's culinary landscape has reached a new scale with the opening of The Rameshwaram Cafe’s latest and largest outlet in Bommasandra. Spanning a staggering 1.5 acres (90,000 sq ft), the venue is being marketed as the 'world's largest restaurant cafe', but its design suggests something far more profound than a high-volume eatery. Also read | Inside India's 1st no-electricity restaurant in Jaipur with thousands of mirrors and only candles for light

The Rameshwaram Cafe founder Raghavendra Rao says the goal was to create a space 'where culture, belief, and food exist as one'. (Instagram/ slurp_till_u_burp)

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The space, which can host over 600 guests, blends traditional South Indian temple architecture with a modern 'experience centre' philosophy, treating dining as a spiritual ritual rather than just a meal.

The grand entrance and courtyard

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{{^usCountry}} The design language of The Rameshwaram Cafe’s Bommasandra outlet is a deliberate departure from standard cafe aesthetics, opting for a temple theme. The moment guests arrive, they are greeted by a serene water body featuring a central Adiyogi statue and a fountain. The primary structure mimics the tiered rooftops of South Indian temples, using a dark, sophisticated palette punctuated by warm wood tones and traditional orange and yellow floral garlands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The design language of The Rameshwaram Cafe’s Bommasandra outlet is a deliberate departure from standard cafe aesthetics, opting for a temple theme. The moment guests arrive, they are greeted by a serene water body featuring a central Adiyogi statue and a fountain. The primary structure mimics the tiered rooftops of South Indian temples, using a dark, sophisticated palette punctuated by warm wood tones and traditional orange and yellow floral garlands. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sacred spaces within The Rameshwaram Cafe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sacred spaces within The Rameshwaram Cafe {{/usCountry}}

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True to its 'divine touch' theme, The Rameshwaram Cafe's new outlet houses functional religious spaces that are integrated into the guest flow. Devi Linga Bhairavi Temple is a dedicated stone shrine for quiet reflection and worship. Then there is an amphitheatre designed for live performances of classical dance (like Bharatnatyam) and music (including veena recitals), reinforcing the connection to Karnataka’s heritage.

Intricate wood carvings of deities and sacred symbols line the service counters, while massive brass bells hang from the industrial-chic ceilings. There is also a dedicated gaushala (a traditional Indian protective shelter or sanctuary for cows and calves) within the space.

'This isn't decor'

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With its blend of high-tech digital screens showcasing spiritual visuals and the ancient weight of stone idols, The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bommasandra isn't just a place to grab a quick idli — it's a destination designed to be an immersive cultural pilgrimage. The Rameshwaram Cafe founder, Raghavendra Rao, has been vocal about the philosophy behind the massive project, stating that the goal was to create a space where culture, belief, and food exist as one.

The cafe's mission statement on Instagram reads, "Where every temple, every idol, and every detail is placed with purpose. A space built not just to serve, but to connect... we take you into the thought behind bringing a temple into the heart of the experience where culture, belief, and food exist as one. This isn’t decor. This is intention... a divine dining experience."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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