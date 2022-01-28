Streaming now: Shows that view death as a little less grave

If you’re a fan of the 1984 and 1989 films, you’ll find that this sequel retains the spirit of the original. Set 30 years after the events of Ghostbusters II, it’s about two young siblings and a single mom in a crumbling farmhouse trying to figure out the source of local earthquakes and other strange phenomena. A long-dead granddad is involved and he was one of the original Ghostbusters. The tragedy is not being dead, but being forgotten (or, if you’re a ghost, ignored). Available on YouTube.

They’ve been besties since childhood. Now all her friend wants to do is drag her to clubs when all she wants is to curl up at home. Cassie has a showdown with Lisa and flees a party, slips in her bathroom, and passes on. But she can’t get into heaven until she’s helped those left behind deal with their grief and move on – including Lisa. Corny in bits, it’s still an unusual look at how we cope with loss, and it’s comfortingly forgiving of the little resentments that pile up even after the person they are aimed at is gone. Streaming on Netflix.

Even a happy marriage can sometimes feel a little stagnant. When a grieving widow chokes on a nut a year after her husband’s death and follows him into the afterlife, the reunion is bittersweet. Must they now live out banal togetherness for actual eternity? Haunting the living isn’t much of a thrill, neither is sucking energy out of people. In death, as in life, relationships take work. The eight-episode series stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Nathan Brown is a 27-year-old coder, a party boy and a devoted boyfriend. After his self-driving car crashes, he is uploaded into a digital post-life. Lakeview, his new home, is pretty plush. But his girlfriend, still alive, is even more controlling now. He could jump into a torrent stream and commit virtucide. But wait, someone may have murdered him to begin with. Upload’s premise draws from the parallel lives we live virtually, the tricky nature of memory, and what ends with us when we pass on. S1 is streaming on Amazon Prime; S2 is in the works.

Why should anything matter if we’re all going to die? Ricky Gervais plays Tony, a reasonably nice guy, with a reasonably nice life, who loses his beloved Lisa to cancer. It doesn’t break him, it changes him. He now does and says what he likes, regardless of the consequences. It’s grief in the guise of what he calls his superpower (being a truth-teller). It’s up to friends, family – the whole town, really – to turn him back into the man he used to be. The third and final season was released on Netflix this month. What does it all mean? Will there be answers? Warning: There will be tears.

Come for the comedy, stay for the ethical conundrums. The show follows Eleanor, who has died and woken up to find herself in The Good Place, a sort of sunny, sanitised, wholesome afterlife for the chosen few who lived a righteous life. Except, there’s been a mistake – Eleanor did nothing to deserve her new digs. She and three other residents gang up to figure out why they’re there, what’s really going on, and what Michael, the architect of the place, is hiding. Could Janet, the artificial assistant, have answers? All four seasons are streaming on Netflix.

We don’t know what Reeves has been watching. But pop culture has been tackling fundamental questions about death, dying, grief and what lies beyond in new ways. Sure, there are serious dramas (Sorry for Your Loss) and weepfests (This Is Us), even meta-sitcoms (WandaVision). But over the past few years, comedy has been helping buffer the blow. Take a look.

“What do you think happens when we die?” The Late Show host Stephen Colbert probably though he was being glib when he posed the question to his Zen-like guest Keanu Reeves in May 2019. The superstar had an unexpected response. “I know the ones who love us will miss us.”

