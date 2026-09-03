Teachers’ Day 2026: 7 unique ways to celebrate your teachers and make them feel truly appreciated

Observed on September 5 every year, Teacher’s Day is celebrated to honour the contributions of teachers and marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This day recognises the hard work, dedication, and guidance of teachers in shaping students and society. Started in 1962, the tradition of celebrating Teacher’s Day began when Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India, asked for his birthday to be used to honour all teachers instead of a personal celebration.

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​Also read | Teacher’s Day 2025 on September 5: Why India celebrates on this date? History, significance, when was 1st Teacher’s Day

No matter where we go in life, the contribution of our teachers is something we can never truly repay. Whether you are a student or a working professional, here are some unique ideas to make your teachers feel appreciated, valued and special on their day.

1. Send a personalised video

Teachers never expect fancy gifts; they simply want their students to remember them and grow into good human beings. Technology has made it even easier to express our gratitude. Take a moment to create a video appreciating your teachers, sharing a favourite memory, or simply telling them what they mean to you.

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Take a moment to create a video appreciating your teachers, sharing a favourite memory or simply telling them what they mean to you.

2. Write a note

{{^usCountry}} If you are camera shy, then you can send a personalised handwritten note or text to your teacher to make them feel special. You can mention your favourite memories or learning moments that helped you grow as a person. 3. Make a gratitude wall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are camera shy, then you can send a personalised handwritten note or text to your teacher to make them feel special. You can mention your favourite memories or learning moments that helped you grow as a person. 3. Make a gratitude wall {{/usCountry}}

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If you are a student, then you can plan and create a gratitude wall where every student can post a small note appreciating their teachers or a thank you message. You can also make it creative by adding pictures.

4. Role reversal

Role reversal is one of the funny yet memorable moments that will not only put a smile on your teacher’s face but will also make them feel appreciated. Students can dress up in the way their favourite teacher does and teach a lesson in class the way their teacher does.

5. Host a surprise party

Kickstart the celebration right from the moment your teacher enters the classroom. You can decorate the classroom and create a party-like atmosphere. You can play their favourite music, organise fun activities, and give them the joy of a well-planned day.

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Kickstart the celebration right from the moment your teacher enters the classroom.

6. Plan a picnic

With their permission, you can plan a small picnic for your teachers at the school playground. This is not necessarily something elaborate, but moments filled with games, activities, and shared meals.

7. Personalised gifts

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Giving pen, dairies, or photo frames are too cliché and does not show that you have put effort into choosing the gift. Rather than these random objects, choose personalised gifts for your teachers that make them feel special.