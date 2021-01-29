Telangana inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram
A state of the art Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Truck Dock Logistics Park was inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at Batasingaram on Thursday. The logistics park at Batasingaram is jointly developed by HMDA and Truck Dock in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in about 40 acres of land and at a project cost of ₹40 crore, the state government said in a press note. This logistics park provides facilities such as warehouses (2 lakh sqft), parking for 500 trucks, cold storage for 10,000 metric tonnes, dormitory for 200 persons, restaurants, office space, fuel stations, primary health centre, and automobile service centre, the government added. Addressing the dignitaries at the inauguration event, Rao stated the state government is taking all measures to ensure the city grows in all directions. He also asserted that the government is working towards increasing employment and education opportunities along with improved health infrastructure. Rao also highlighted that various organisations have been placing Hyderabad on top of the charts in the infrastructure sector and office space absorption metrics. "Through progressive policies such as TS iPASS, Telangana Government succeeded in attracting more than 14,000 industries to the state," said Rao.
"All approvals are being given to the industries within 15 days," he added. Rao further stated that the state government aims at setting up more logistics parks which will further boost the manufacturing sector.
Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Secretary Arvind Kumar and other senior officials from HMDA were also present on the occasion.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
