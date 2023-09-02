Excess baggage: Tour the newest traumatised hotspots on India’s domestic circuit

There was a five-hour wait at the popular double-decker living-roots bridge in Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, this May. That same month, tickets from Mumbai to Srinagar and from Delhi to Leh both hit ₹52,000 for a return flight, only slightly less than the cost of return tickets from Mumbai to Paris. PREMIUM (HT illustration: Jayanto)

What happens when India’s domestic tourists take to a place? What does the impact of this locust model of tourism look like? What happens when the crowds, discouraged by their own numbers, move on? And which are the most likely destinations to face this fate next?

The Umling La Pass, the world’s highest motorable road, might be a good place to start unfurling the map. Located in the Ladakh region of Kashmir, this pass was opened to tourists in 2022 (before then, access was heavily controlled by the army). Now, among revellers headed into the region for a hike, a temple visit or to spend a weekend away from home, this has become a popular selfie point.

The route to the pass wends through what used to be some of the quietest villages in Ladakh. One of these, about 100 km from Umling La, is Hanle, now home to the high-profile Indian Astronomical Observatory. IAO is now seeing people turn up at the gate in SUVs, asking if they can “just take a look” at their giant telescope, before they head on to the pass.

“This region used to be known for its wildlife sanctuary, and as a paradise for bird watchers. The observatory and the opening of the pass are a double whammy that is likely to result in an onslaught of adventure-seeking bikers and drivers taking over the terrain,” says Deleks Namgyal, 46, who grew up in Ladakh and has run a wildlife-focused travel company for 13 years.

Namgyal is also president of the All Ladakh Tour Operators Association.

“I am heartbroken by the way tourists thoughtlessly put local ecosystems and communities at risk for their entertainment,” he says, “It’s this new generation of ‘selfie tourists’ who don’t hesitate to drive a big SUV to the mountains, and then off-road in Ladakh, which is polluting and dangerous for the local flora and fauna.”

Beaten track

The booming homestay segment is adding to the strain, multiplying the number of beds available in eco-sensitive and overburdened zones such as, for instance, the hill station of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Traffic jams here have made national news since 2019. Traffic police data indicates that 12,000 vehicles entered Shimla a day, on weekdays, in the peak summer months from April to June; with that number rising to over 26,000 on the weekends.

Shimla is indicative of a crisis unfolding across scenic, mountainous, temperate-weathered Himachal Pradesh.

“We had about 17.5 million tourists annually before the pandemic, which took a massive hit in 2020, and the numbers fell to a meagre 3.2 million that year. In 2021, we had about 5.7 million tourists,” says Amit Kashyap, managing director of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

In the first six months of 2023, he adds, HP received an unprecedented 10 million-plus visitors.

In a small example of what this can do to conditions on the ground, the “excessive influx of tourists” as Sumit Raj Vashisht, director of Shimla Walks, calls it, has seen public spaces taken over by cars.

“This used to be a largely pedestrian town,” Vashisht says. “I used to stop at designated spots with my guests to talk about the history of where we were. Now, there is barely any space to do this. Cars are parked on every side and corner of the streets.”

Out of place

It’s a perfect storm that’s been building for a while. Growing mobility — literal and figurative — has put disposable incomes and steering wheels in the hands of a growing number of millions. Social media has given these millions a list of places to head to. New airports and improved highways have made it easier to get there.

According to the union tourism ministry’s India Tourism Statistics report for 2022, domestic tourism numbers grew from 747.7 million in 2010 to 2.3 billion in 2019.