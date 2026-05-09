These 5 easy interior updates can make your home look more elegant and thoughtfully styled

Home upgrades are mostly associated with heavy expenses and luxury fittings; however, reality is far from this. Home decor is all about choosing the right material and adding character to the space, and it should never break your bank. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director, Euro Pratik Sales Limited, shared tips that can help your home look more polished and better. Summers have started, and if you are planning to upgrade your home, these tips are going to help you in making your home appear stylish and modern, without making holes in your pocket.

Tips to upgrade your home.(Unsplash)

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“Going ahead, interiors will become simpler and more efficient. Ready-to-install and modular surface solutions will continue to grow, thereby offering a wide range of options that make it easier to achieve a clean and modern look. In many ways, it’s about working smarter and using the right materials in the right way, so that even small changes can make a home feel complete,” Pratik told HT Lifestyle.

1. Use consistent surfaces across walls and furniture for a cohesive look

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{{^usCountry}} Making a house feel like a home today isn’t about adding more decor but about getting the surface right. According to Pratik, the best way to do that is by bringing consistency across walls, furniture, and key elements by using ready-to-install panels, louvers, laminates, and interior films. A similar design language across the house makes the space feel more organised and cohesive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Making a house feel like a home today isn’t about adding more decor but about getting the surface right. According to Pratik, the best way to do that is by bringing consistency across walls, furniture, and key elements by using ready-to-install panels, louvers, laminates, and interior films. A similar design language across the house makes the space feel more organised and cohesive. {{/usCountry}}

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Bring consistency across walls, furniture, and key elements by using ready-to-install panels, louvers, laminates, and interior films. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Choose ready-to-install panels to reduce installation hassle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Choose ready-to-install panels to reduce installation hassle {{/usCountry}}

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And, unlike the olden days, now it’s much easier to implement such design changes. “Pre-finished, factory-made panels cut down installation time, reduce on-site hassle, and give a more consistent finish,” said Pratik. For most urban homes, where time, budgets, and space are tight, this makes a big difference.

3. Use fluted/louvred panels for depth and texture

Pratik advises using elements like fluted or louvred panels to add structure and depth, without making the space feel heavy.

Elements like fluted or louvered panels add structure and depth. (Pexel)

4. Prefer durable and easy-to-maintain materials

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Modern-day homeowners are way more practical about their homes. They seek durable surfaces that are easy to maintain and are capable of handling everyday use. When laminates, films, and adhesives work together as a complete solution, it ensures the space looks good and functions well over time.

5. Opt for eco-friendly and modular solutions

There’s also a noticeable shift towards making more responsible choices. Homeowners are opting for eco-friendly materials that are cost-effective and reduce waste, without compromising quality or finish.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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