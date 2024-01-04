Creating a dreamy interior involves considering both functional and design aspects where by incorporating these elements into their interiors, consumers can create a dreamy ambiance that combines both practicality and aesthetics. Also, embrace the power of colours and let your imagination guide you as you create a space that truly reflects your personality and aspirations because remember, it's not just about following trends but about curating an interior that brings you joy and serenity, making every day feel like a dream. Seasonal colour palettes and trends for a dreamy interior design or home decor (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Madhusudan Lohia, Director at Merino Industries Ltd, shared, “From a broader industry perspective, surfaces in the laminate category are designed to offer durability and strength, addressing key parameters that ensure long-lasting performance. Durability is a significant factor to consider, and surfaces in this category are engineered to be stain-resistant, impact-resistant, scratch-resistant, and moisture-resistant. These properties make the surfaces easy to clean and maintain, protect against accidental impacts, maintain a flawless appearance over time, and withstand moisture in areas prone to water exposure.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In terms of design categories, he said, “There are various options available in the market that reflects the latest trends for achieving a dreamy interior. Some of these design categories include Pinnacle, Coloured Wood, Vertex, Veneer, Beribbon, Herringbone, Woodcuts, Luver, Walnut, Plecus and Mesh. Each of these categories brings its unique style and aesthetic to elevate the ambiance of interior spaces. These design categories offer a diverse range of choices for consumers to explore and select based on their preferences and the desired atmosphere they want to create in their interiors. Whether it's the refined elegance of Pinnacle, the natural warmth of Coloured Wood, or the contemporary allure of Vertex, there is a design category to suit every individual's taste and style. The laminate industry continually strives to innovate and provide high-quality surfaces that meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers, enabling them to transform their spaces into inviting and inspiring environments.”

According to Minal Somany, Brand Custodian at Somany Ceramics, this season, we find ourselves drawn to a palette of colours that infuse a sense of whimsy and charm into living spaces. She revealed, “The intricate and exotic Moroccan and Mediterranean Inspired tiles with vibrant colours have become increasingly popular for their geometric shapes, floral motifs and ornate patterns, adding a touch of exoticism and elegance. Shades of grey continue to dominate the design landscape, while picture gentle blues, and delicate mint greens that infuse spaces with a tranquil ambiance are also in vogue for wall tiles. The evergreen combination of black and white marble patterns continue to be loved and Ceramic tiles that illustrate the appearance of natural wood flooring have also gained popularity, as they offer the warmth and aesthetic appeal of wood with the added durability and easy maintenance of ceramic tiles.”

She added, “Large-format tiles are also making waves, replacing traditional stones, marbles, and granites. With an array of design and colour options, these tiles provide creative freedom and an expansive surface that exudes luxury and modernity. Matte finishes add refined elegance, while glossy surfaces create a contemporary and glamorous atmosphere. Whether you choose to embrace the vibrancy of Moroccan designs or the understated elegance of grey and pastel shades, or the versatility of large format tiles, remember to let your imagination soar as you craft a space that reflects your individuality and aspirations. Play with patterns, experiment with textures and let colours be the brushstrokes that paint your dreamy interior right.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Ajay Khurana, MD at Formica India, said, “As we step into a new season of interior design, it's fascinating to explore the captivating world of colours that can breathe life into any living space, creating an ambiance that feels like a dream come true. This season, the design landscape is embracing minimalistic aesthetics with a focus on creating serene and harmonious environments. When it comes to colours in vogue, we find ourselves drawn to modern shades that evoke a sense of tranquility and simplicity. Soft pastels and subdued tones are taking center stage, allowing for a dreamy and ethereal atmosphere. Think of delicate hues that bring a touch of serenity to your interiors. Picture heather shades to liquid glass, iris and porcelain that effortlessly enhance the sense of calmness in your living spaces. These urban shades are versatile and can be incorporated into various design styles, allowing you to express your unique vision.”

He highlighted, “Another trend that has gained popularity is the use of nature-inspired colours. Think muted greens, warm earth tones and subtle neutrals that bring the beauty of the outdoors inside. These shades create a tranquil and inviting environment, fostering a connection with nature and promoting well-being. Incorporating these colours into your interior design is about finding the right balance. Whether you choose to use them as accents or as the foundation of your design, remember to create a space that reflects your personal style and invites a sense of tranquility and harmony.”