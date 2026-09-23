Tired of scrolling after work? Try these DIY home decor ideas using things you already have

After work, household chores and the everyday rush, having some free time does not always mean reaching for the phone. Speaking from personal experience, the more time I spend scrolling, the more tired I feel. Recently, I came across the idea of doing DIY home decor, and it took me back to the time when creating and making new things was something I genuinely enjoyed. Adulthood can make us forget about the little things we once loved doing. But if you are like me and want to spend your free time doing something creative, these DIY home decor ideas using things already available at home could be a better way to switch off from the screen.

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From old fabrics and jars to unused frames and everyday household items, these simple ideas can turn things you already have into something new for your home. And the best part? They can add a little bit of your personality and creativity to your interiors.

Turn that old frame into a wall decor piece

Have an unused photo frame sitting inside a cupboard? Instead of letting it collect dust, turn it into a small piece of wall art. Place a piece of unused fabric of your choice, an old magazine page or even a favourite print inside the frame. If you have several frames in different sizes, group them together to create a personalised gallery wall, especially if you already have a few empty spots on your walls.

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Note: Vintage frames can make this idea even more interesting. Look for ones with intricate craftsmanship or detailing, as they can add an elegant, timeless feel to the space.

Give an old tray a decorative makeover

An old wooden or metal tray does not have to remain hidden in the kitchen. Clean it thoroughly and give it a fresh look using leftover paint, paper, fabric or decorative elements. Once finished, it can be used as a display tray for candles, books, small plants or other objects. Also, you can use them as a wall hanging in the kitchen itself.

Make a memory corner with old photographs

Print a few favourite photographs and create a small memory wall using old frames, clips, or string. You can also mix the photographs with postcards, handwritten notes, or small pieces of paper that hold a memory. It does not have to be only old photographs; you can also use ones attached to a happy memory of your own.

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{{^usCountry}} Note: You can also use the fairy lights around them to create that dreamy look. Turn jars and bottles into decorative pieces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Note: You can also use the fairy lights around them to create that dreamy look. Turn jars and bottles into decorative pieces {{/usCountry}}

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Before throwing away empty glass jars, clean them and see if they can become something useful. Small jars can be used as vases, candle holders or containers for dried flowers. You can leave the glass transparent for a minimal look or decorate the outside with leftover ribbon, fabric or paint.

Have leftover fabric? Don't throw it away yet

An old dupatta, scarf or fabric scrap can become more than just something sitting in a cupboard. Use it as a curtain tie-back, wrap it around a plain cushion or stretch an interesting piece over an unused frame to create wall art.

Turn unused cups into tiny planters

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Have a few unused cups sitting in the kitchen cabinet? Instead of letting them take up space, turn them into tiny planters. Choose cups with interesting colours, prints or patterns and add small indoor plants to them. You can place them on a bookshelf or work desk to bring a little greenery into the space without buying new planters. Just make sure the cup has a drainage hole in it to prevent excess water from collecting.

Frequently Asked Questions What are some easy DIY home decor ideas for beginners? Beginner-friendly projects include turning glass jars into vases, decorating old frames, creating a photograph wall, repurposing trays or using leftover fabric as wall decor. How can I make my home look more personal? Use objects that have a connection to you, such as photographs, travel souvenirs, artwork, books, handmade pieces and fabrics you like. What can I do with leftover fabric for home decor? Leftover fabric can be used to make simple wall hangings, cover an old frame, decorate baskets or trays, or add colour to a small corner of the room.

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