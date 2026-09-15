Tried and Tested: Gave my dining table a stylish upgrade with Arttdinox serveware. Here’s how it fared

In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s Tried and Tested, we gave our dining table a revamp with the Arttdinox serveware range. From cookware to serveware, barware to home decor, the brand offers a range of products that can revamp your home and kitchen. Ahead of the festivities, we tried a few serveware products, including their longish platter with ice cream cups and stainless steel coffee mug and pot set. Here’s how they performed in everyday use.

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Longish platter with ice cream cups

Made of stainless steel, this ice cream cup set comes with a long rectangular platter, two sculptural pedestal ice cream cups, and designer spoons. At first, the cups seemed a little too small, but they surprisingly worked well for serving a portion of dessert. What stood out to me was the sleek, polished rectangular platter paired with the rounded bowls, which made the overall dessert presentation look much more aesthetic.

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Longish platter with ice cream cups.

{{^usCountry}} However, the set comes with only two cups, so if you’re a family of four, six or more, you may need additional pieces. Since the set is made of stainless steel, it is also relatively easy to clean. I used warm water and dish soap, which helped keep the pieces clean without affecting their shine. Priced at ₹3,450, the set could also make a thoughtful gifting option, particularly for newlyweds or as a housewarming gift. Luxury dome stainless steel coffee mug and pot set {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the set comes with only two cups, so if you’re a family of four, six or more, you may need additional pieces. Since the set is made of stainless steel, it is also relatively easy to clean. I used warm water and dish soap, which helped keep the pieces clean without affecting their shine. Priced at ₹3,450, the set could also make a thoughtful gifting option, particularly for newlyweds or as a housewarming gift. Luxury dome stainless steel coffee mug and pot set {{/usCountry}}

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Another serveware piece I picked for everyday use is this stainless steel coffee mug and pot set. Crafted from stainless steel, the entire set comes with a high-gloss mirror polish, and that was one of the first things that drew me to it. The set includes four decent-sized coffee cups and a pot for serving, making it a practical option for both everyday use and hosting guests.

Luxury dome stainless steel coffee mug and pot set.

Being a little clumsy, I often find myself breaking glasses while cleaning or moving them around. This stainless steel set takes that worry away and feels much more suitable for regular use. However, the only thing is that stainless steel can get quite hot when you pour in a hot beverage, so you need to be careful while handling the cups.

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For cleaning, you can use warm water and dish soap, followed by a microfibre towel to wipe the pieces dry and maintain their polished finish. Priced at ₹4,420, this set could also make a practical gifting option for Diwali or a housewarming.

Note to readers: The products were sent to HT by Arttdinox for review.