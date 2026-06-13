Tried and Tested: Seva Home Elemental Collection has a fragrance for every mood, every personality

When you enter a home, the one thing that strikes you instantly is not the decor or the furniture, how soft the cushions are, how delicious the food is or how organised the dresser is. The first thing that envelops you is how it smells. Does it smell of daisies or dirty laundry, sandalwood or last night's unwashed dishes? Therefore, to strike a great first impression, a lovely fragrance goes a long way.

Home scents create immediate impact, outweighing decor. (Pic: Seva Home)

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Wondering what to invest in? HT has got just the right recommendations for you: The latest, Elemental Collection from Seva Home has something for every personality type.

Also read: Tried and tested: Two budget-friendly face and hair serums that deserve a spot on your vanity

We got our hands on three of their five new candles, each a perfect fit of all the many moods you might be in. Check out our review:

How does it look?

The packaging pf each bottle is luxe-- a large, sturdy, tapered bottle green, deep blue or rust red colour beauties with the Seva Home insignia on the front. It almost has a beaten gold quality to it, which is makes it a perfect fit for any console or coffee table.

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{{^usCountry}} The candles are made of 100% soy. Each 400gm candle has a burn time of 75 hours. In Delhi's June heat, the wicks did submerge in the soy and had to be coaxed out gently to be lit. A minor inconvenience from the 47°C weather. The wicks are also not too tall that they would need a trim to burn neatly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The candles are made of 100% soy. Each 400gm candle has a burn time of 75 hours. In Delhi's June heat, the wicks did submerge in the soy and had to be coaxed out gently to be lit. A minor inconvenience from the 47°C weather. The wicks are also not too tall that they would need a trim to burn neatly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 400gm candle retails for ₹3995. Now about the fragrances… {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 400gm candle retails for ₹3995. Now about the fragrances… {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Elemental Earth पृथ्वी Scented Candle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elemental Earth पृथ्वी Scented Candle {{/usCountry}}

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Being a Taurus, I naturally gravitated first toward the Earth candle. This one had a woody and flora-inspired quality to it, without being floral. The notes are cucumber, aloe vera and rosewood and personally, it makes for a great meditation companion. I love visualising slow walk in forests whenever I crave a mindful reset and this fragrance helps set the mood.

Top: Green Leaves, Cucumber

Heart: Cyclamen, Aloe Vera, Agave

Base: Tagete, Rosewood

The Earth scented candle can be the right fit for those who embody 'warmth, balance and quiet strength'.

Elemental Water जल Scented Candle

This one is perfect for anyone craving that trip to the beach. With notes of seaweed, lotus and sea salt, this is a delicious aquatic fragrance for the easy-breezy kinds. The Water candle would also be the right fit for afternoon showers. The fragrance notes are as follows:

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Top: Melon, Seaweed

Heart: Ozonic, Lotus, Calone

Base: Spa, Sea Salt, Mineral Spa

Elemental Fire अग्नि Scented Candle

I am saving this one for winters. Warm, cosy and nurturing, this fragrance is winter warmth in a jar. There is a sweet spiciness to it and while you might associate it with bolder personalities, I personally see it becoming a favourite of homebodies who love to cosy up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa in winter evenings.

Top: Sweet Orange, Tobacco

Heart: Vanilla, Leather

Base: Patchouli, Wood Musk

Important note: Do not leave a lit candle unattended and remove the paper topper before lighting the candles.

The products mentioned in this article were sent to HT by the brand, Seva Home, for a review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava ...Read More Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. Read Less

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