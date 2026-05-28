Twinkle Khanna explores Venice with her ‘favourite person in the world’, son Aarav. Take a tour

Venice, with its winding canals, layered history and timeless art, seems to have left a deep impression on author and former actor Twinkle Khanna during her recent trip with her son, Aarav Kumar. Sharing reflections from her visit on Instagram on May 28, Twinkle described Venice in her own poetic way, starting with a whimsical thought that set the tone for her journey. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna says mothers don’t want handmade cards on Mother's Day; calls ‘a day of zero responsibilities’ best gift )

Twinkle Khanna's mother-son trip to Venice

Twinkle Khanna explores Venice with son Aarav Kumar. (Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)

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“Venice is a fish. Or so says a charming book I picked up at the Gallerie dell’Accademia,” she wrote. Her visit to the historic Gallerie dell’Accademia turned into a moment of artistic immersion as she stood before Paolo Veronese’s masterpiece The Last Supper, later renamed The Feast in the House of Levi after scrutiny from the Inquisition.

In a striking contrast between classical and contemporary art, she also observed Marina Abramović’s oversized shoes installed in front of the painting. Her journey continued through the Arsenale, where she encountered artist Alice Maher’s reinterpretation of the birth of Aphrodite, adding another layer to her artistic experience of the city.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond museums and installations, Twinkle also embraced the charm of Venice itself, getting lost in its labyrinth-like streets, a detour she described as liberating and joyful, especially as she shared the moment with her son. “I got lost in the labyrinth of Venice and celebrated that freedom with a gelato and my favourite person in the world, my son,” she wrote. ‘I felt like a restrung guitar.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond museums and installations, Twinkle also embraced the charm of Venice itself, getting lost in its labyrinth-like streets, a detour she described as liberating and joyful, especially as she shared the moment with her son. “I got lost in the labyrinth of Venice and celebrated that freedom with a gelato and my favourite person in the world, my son,” she wrote. ‘I felt like a restrung guitar.’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on her overall experience, Twinkle emphasised how deeply art and environment shaped her emotional state during the trip. “In a world of constant distractions, Venice reminded me why art matters. I felt like a restrung guitar, my spirit pulled tight, so I could once again keep pace with my internal metronome,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on her overall experience, Twinkle emphasised how deeply art and environment shaped her emotional state during the trip. “In a world of constant distractions, Venice reminded me why art matters. I felt like a restrung guitar, my spirit pulled tight, so I could once again keep pace with my internal metronome,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Her reflective travel diary captures not just a mother-son getaway, but also a personal reconnection with art, silence, and meaning in an increasingly noisy world.

Places to visit in Venice

If you’re a fan of art and inspired by Twinkle Khanna, here are some must-visit artistic destinations you should add to your list:

Gallerie dell’Accademia, Venice – for classic Renaissance masterpieces

Louvre Museum, Paris – home to iconic global artworks

Uffizi Gallery, Florence – rich in Italian Renaissance art

Tate Modern, London – for bold contemporary installations

Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York – modern and experimental art collections

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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