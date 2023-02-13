Valentine's Day 2023 home decor tips: Here's how to transform your house on V-Day

With more people enjoying the comfort of their homes and spending more time in their cozy nooks, Valentine's Day does not have to be any different to spend the day with your loved ones but the secret to successful Valentine's Day decor is to make it personal. Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to do something special for the special person in our life so, this Valentine's Day, you can transform your home into a cosy little cottage with just a few tweaks in its furniture and accessories to create a magical place for your partner right at home.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nikhitha Geo, MD at Mashi Interiors, suggested, “Instead of a whirlwind of red and pink heart decorations, thought-through decor which draws on memories and genuine feelings of love will capture the atmosphere much more successfully. Cosy corner ideas are currently having a moment in the spotlight this Valentine's Day. We've seen more and more people wanting to transform neglected nooks into functional and inviting spots for engaging conversation and comfort. Any variety of flowers can be used to decorate for Valentine’s Day decor.”

She added, “Roses are traditional but any flowers that you can find in shades of white, pink or red will do. Peonies, tulips, gerbera daisies, carnations. They add romance and a natural element that can add elegance and a natural charm to your décor. Keep glass apothecary jars around for every holiday and fill them with seasonal items. This time of the month, they are filled with pink paper confetti but use your imagination. Anything pink, red or shaped like a heart might work. Decorate with tealights or votive candles and place them in glass candleholders. The flickering lights from the candles have a romantic, cozy vibe that's perfect for Valentine's day. I prefer candleholders made of colorful glass, as this casts beautiful colors across the table.”

Sanjay Kumar Prasad, VP of Design and Engineering at Wakefit.co, recommended, “Embrace the comfort of your home this Valentine’s day by adding a pop of color with a bright statement piece or rearranging your furniture or including warm lighting and decor elements, to make your home the perfect spot to celebrate the day. If you are a big believer in the concept of JOMO (Joy Of Missing Out), stay at home and create spaces that are truly the most authentic expression of the occupants. Valentine's Day presents the perfect opportunity to share an intimate part of your lives with loved ones and small changes in the home can make your space the perfect haven for a memorable experience.”

According to Lalitesh Mandrekar, General Manager of Design at Godrej Interio, solid wood artefacts and furniture add a touch of elegance and warmth to a room. He said, “Wooden frames with impeccable carving, plush throws and cushions can enhance your space wall providing a high-end-designer look in budget friendly fashion. A dining table is a great buy for Valentine’s Day to create a fine dining experience for your loved one and adding a warm vibe to the evening.”

