Vibrant home makeover: Tips for incorporating Pantone colour of the year, viva magenta, into your home decor

Pantone colour of the year - viva magenta is a bold and spirited shade that has certainly gained prominence, especially in interior and decor pieces. Integrating the shade into your home can bring a vibrant and energetic touch to your living spaces. The boldness of viva magenta can transform your home into a vibrant and stylish sanctuary that reflects your personality and embraces the latest trends. Whether you want to make a bold statement or add subtle pops of colour, incorporating viva magenta can instantly transform the ambience of any room. Get ready to embrace the power of viva magenta and elevate your living spaces to new heights of visual delight. (Also read: Home decor tips for newlywed couples: Creating a harmonious haven for your journey together )

Tips for incorporating viva magenta into home decor

Nihal Kalra, CEO and co-founder, The Decor Kart, shares with HT Lifestyle, some creative tips and ideas to incorporate this colour into your home decor.

1. Accent wall: Paint one wall in your living room, bedroom, or any other space with viva magenta to create a focal point. This bold colour will add a pop of personality to the room.

2. Furniture upholstery: Consider reupholstering a statement furniture piece such as a sofa, armchair, or ottoman in viva magenta. It will instantly become a vibrant centrepiece in the room.

3. Throw pillows and blankets: Add viva magenta through accessories like throw pillows and blankets on your couch or bed. These accents can be easily changed if you decide to update your colour scheme in the future.

4. Artwork: Look for artwork or prints with viva magenta as the main colour or as part of the colour scheme. Hang these pieces on your walls to infuse the space with a lively atmosphere.

5. Window treatments: Consider curtains or blinds with viva magenta accents or in the colour itself. They can add a playful touch and create a cohesive look in the room.

6. Rugs and carpets: Choose an area rug with viva magenta as the dominant colour or in a pattern that includes this vibrant hue. It will anchor the space and tie the colour scheme together.

7. Tableware and decor: Introduce viva magenta through tableware items such as plates, bowls, or glassware. You can also incorporate this colour with vases, decorative objects, or candles placed strategically throughout the room.

8. Accent furniture: Incorporate smaller accent furniture pieces in viva magenta, such as side tables, stools, or a statement desk. These pieces will add a playful and unexpected touch to the overall decor.

9. Plants and flowers: Pair viva magenta with greenery by placing potted plants or fresh flowers in the space. The combination of vibrant colour and natural elements will create a visually appealing contrast.

Viva magenta can be balanced with neutral or complementary colours to create a harmonious overall design. Feel free to experiment and have fun with the colour, whether it is through big or small elements in your home decor.