Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Virgil Abloh honoured with New York exhibition featuring 47 Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers he created
art culture

Virgil Abloh honoured with New York exhibition featuring 47 Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers he created

Installations of globes around New York City are promoting the free exhibit, which takes place May 21-31 at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn.
An 'Air Force 1' sneaker, part of the Louis Vuitton and Nike 'Air Force 1' by Virgil Abloh exhibition is shown in this undated handout image. (via REUTERS)
Published on May 22, 2022 02:17 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, New York

Late fashion designer Virgil Abloh is being honoured in a New York exhibition featuring 47 pairs of Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers he created before his death in November. Nine shoes on display in the immersive show will be available for purchase in June. Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection from 2018 until his death from cancer at age 41.

A replica of the turntable set-up Abloh used as a DJ is featured, along with what organizers call "a magical treehouse symbolic of Virgil's own childhood dreams." Quotes from Abloh, who was also a visual artist, fill the room, with a floor of lights that create atmospheric patterns.

"He was one of a kind," Elle.com Deputy Editor Claire Stern said. "Not just in his creative skill set, but how he broke down barriers in fashion. Racially, socioeconomically, he let people in." (Also Read: Virgil Abloh's Nike x Louis Vuitton sneakers sold for combined USD 25.3 million)

Installations of globes around New York City are promoting the free exhibit, which takes place May 21-31 at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn.

RELATED STORIES

"Virgil's impact on our culture and the fashion world especially was huge," Stern said. "I think this will be one of the first of many exhibits honouring him and his legacy, and his impact will be felt for generations to come."

In July 2021, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton gave Abloh a mandate to launch new brands and partner with existing ones in sectors beyond fashion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virgil abloh louis vuitton
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP