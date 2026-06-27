Want a calmer home? Check out 5 earthy decor tips to make interiors feel restorative

To create a restorative space right at home, many homeowners are turning to earthy elements, as nature has long been valued for its calming effects. But the goal is not actually to recreate a forest retreat overnight. If you think in that direction, then it might be daunting. To ensure things stay actually doable, you need to smartly plan, adopting a practical approach with nature-inspired colours, tactile materials and warm details that make the home feel rejuvenating.

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Know how to breathe life into beige tones with earthy elements. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Devanshi Khatri, product and design manager at MagickHome, told HT Lifestyle how homeowners can apply the natural, earthy vibe indoors. She said, “You don’t have to do a full structural renovation to embrace this trend. Earthy interiors are all about layering and subtle transitions.”

This means homeowners don't need to change everything to ace this trend. It also indicates that earthy interiors are actually accessible and are not limited to expensive renovation or a complete makeover.

Here is a brief decor guide from Khatri on how to make your interiors more earthy:

1. Swap your base textiles:

The quickest way to shift the energy of a room is through fabrics.

Replace cold, bright white cushion covers, throws or heavy drapes with soft, inviting shades of sand beige, pebble or warm mocha.



2. Add texture:

Earthy colours will look flat if you don't add texture.

Add texture by mixing various textures together.

For example, use tactile materials such as cane, linen or boucle fabric, and pair them with dark walnut or oak furniture. This will create visual interest and depth.

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Interiors look cosy and inviting.

{{^usCountry}} 3. Use earthy colour accents: If you want to go beyond neutral colours like Beige.

Try incorporating earthy colours through secondary items like olive, green upholstered armchairs, sage green area Rugs, or clay colored ceramic vases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Use earthy colour accents: If you want to go beyond neutral colours like Beige.

Try incorporating earthy colours through secondary items like olive, green upholstered armchairs, sage green area Rugs, or clay colored ceramic vases. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Create a warming ambience with layered lighting:

Earthy colours look different depending on how much light you apply.

Using soft light sources, such as ambient yellow colour, should create a more welcoming environment than cold white lights.

Use floor lamps made from metal or amber glass to illuminate the baseboards and walls with a softer glow.

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5. Add some handcrafted elements:

By incorporating artisanal pieces (such as fluted panels) or natural stone items throughout your space, the organic feel is better.

These shapes pair well with an earthy palette and will ensure the home feels curated rather than mass-produced.

Next, Abhaye Gupta, CEO and founder of Rabyana Design, weighed in with his insights on why the trend has become popular. He explained that the growing appeal of earthy interiors suggests a larger lifestyle shift.

“In a world full of screen glare and digital fatigue, people naturally gravitate toward spaces that feel physically and emotionally grounding. These colours work beautifully because they create a neutral yet incredibly rich base that allows a home to feel lived-in and emotionally inviting,” he said.

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So, earthy tones are not only a design choice, but an attempt to usher in mindfulness in the age of constant distraction.