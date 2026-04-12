Want home makeover but not the stress? 5 effortless decor tweaks that are actually simple to pull off

Decor at home deserves a refresh after a while. While, on paper, this refresh feels exhilarating and trend-driven, and you cannot wait for the fascinating before-and-after transformation, in practical terms, things usually look very different and soon can make you exhausted. Once you actually begin, several problems start to show up. You may have ordered the decor items, but upon placement, the room may feel cramped or cluttered, and what seemed like a quick makeover can suddenly feel like a much bigger project, making you feel seriously intimidated.ALSO READ: Distracted in your study room? 5 decor tips to boost focus and improve productivity

With some easy hacks, you can transform your space with minimal effort.

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And truly, not to burst your bubble, but that makeover you saw on your feed, the one you gush over, will take a lot more time than it looks on Instagram. In reality, you can't snap your fingers and give your space a magical makeover. It is an arduous process. But smartwork can help you simplify and streamline it. Execution may take time, but with a few hacks, the results may come out better than expected.

In conversation with interior stylist Kritika Malik Goswamy, founder and principal designer of House of December, we asked whether there are small tweaks that can save the trouble of a complete overhaul. Kritika agreed, saying, "A well-designed home doesn’t always require a complete overhaul. Often, it’s the smallest, most thoughtful tweaks that create the most impact, subtle shifts that elevate a space from functional to deeply personal.”

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{{^usCountry}} It suggests the possibility of transformations that do not require large-scale overhauls, as they can be achieved through minor tweaks like rearranging objects, adjusting lighting, or introducing texture, all of which can change how a space feels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It suggests the possibility of transformations that do not require large-scale overhauls, as they can be achieved through minor tweaks like rearranging objects, adjusting lighting, or introducing texture, all of which can change how a space feels. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The idea of a beautiful home today is no longer rooted in abundance, but in intention. Effortless styling isn’t about doing more; it’s about knowing what truly matters,” Kritika further noted, implying that large-scale overhauls are no longer necessary for every new refresh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The idea of a beautiful home today is no longer rooted in abundance, but in intention. Effortless styling isn’t about doing more; it’s about knowing what truly matters,” Kritika further noted, implying that large-scale overhauls are no longer necessary for every new refresh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the interior stylist's hacks that can help you invigorate your interiors with minimal effort: 1. Edit before you add Restraint is the most powerful styling decision.

Before introducing anything new, take a moment to remove.

Clear the surfaces, reassess the objects, and keep only what feels meaningful or visually calming.

A pared-back space allows every piece to breathe and be seen. 2. Rethink surfaces Coffee tables, consoles, and sideboards are often the visual anchors of a room.

They should feel clear and give the homeowner space to think and use them well.

Instead of overcrowding them, style in clusters, for example, a stack of books, a sculptural object, and a potted plant for a touch of nature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the interior stylist's hacks that can help you invigorate your interiors with minimal effort: 1. Edit before you add Restraint is the most powerful styling decision.

Before introducing anything new, take a moment to remove.

Clear the surfaces, reassess the objects, and keep only what feels meaningful or visually calming.

A pared-back space allows every piece to breathe and be seen. 2. Rethink surfaces Coffee tables, consoles, and sideboards are often the visual anchors of a room.

They should feel clear and give the homeowner space to think and use them well.

Instead of overcrowding them, style in clusters, for example, a stack of books, a sculptural object, and a potted plant for a touch of nature. {{/usCountry}}

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Add structural elements to your coffee table. (Representational image by Gemini)

3. Count on nature

Fresh flowers or even a simple bowl of seasonal fruit can instantly soften a space.

Nature brings with it an organic imperfection that no manufactured décor can replicate, adding life, movement, and quiet luxury.

4. Layer, don’t overwhelm

A single throw, a textured cushion, or a rug can transform the mood of a room.

The key is layering with intention.

Choose materials that feel good to the touch, linen, cotton, wool and let texture do the talking instead of excessive colour or pattern, as too many elements can make the mood feel confusing.

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Layer your sofa with throws and rugs. (Representational image by Gemini)

5. Let light do the work

Lighting is one of the most underrated styling tools.

Swap harsh overhead lights for warmer, layered lighting: table lamps, floor lamps, or even candles.

The right light doesn’t just illuminate a room; it defines how it feels.

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Kritika acknowledged that homes are not about constant reinvention always, but rather small refinements here and there that help leave strong impressions. She gave us examples such as a cosy reading corner, a styled bedside, or a beautifully arranged entry console, referring to them as ‘micro-moments.’ The designer further added, “Over the years, both as a designer and as someone deeply immersed in how people live, I’ve found that the most impactful spaces are not the most elaborate, but the most intentional.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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