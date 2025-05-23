Want to give your kitchen a modern glow-up? 5 tech trends that make cooking more convenient for you

The kitchen is getting a serious tech glow-up that makes cooking easy and your life easier. Modern, tech-savvy kitchens are all about staying ahead with style and speeding things up with the chic convenience they add to your life. Whether you are sneaking around the kitchen late at night to whip up a snack or channelling your inner masterchef for a weekend lunch, these smart innovations have got you covered. Make your kitchen tech-savvy by integrating the latest modern trends.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakesh Patil, Co-Founder and CTO of Beyond Appliances, shared the latest tech trends that are transforming kitchens today.

He said, “The modern kitchen is undergoing a quiet revolution. Not limited to microwave and refrigerators, it’s now a testing ground for some of the most exciting technological innovations in the home. As smart homes become mainstream, kitchens are emerging as digitally connected spaces where routines are automated and sustainability is built into the design. From AI-powered cooking assistants and smart refrigerators that track inventory to energy-efficient induction tech and app-controlled ovens, trends are redefining how we prepare food, manage waste, and even make grocery decisions.”

Rakesh Patil shared these 5 trends, along with examples to demonstrate how they work:

1. Infotainment in the Kitchen

Kitchens are no longer isolated workstations. Integrated infotainment is becoming a must-have, especially for urban households.

With people spending hours in the kitchen daily, especially in Indian households, appliances are now designed to keep users informed, entertained, and connected.

Examples:

Wall-mounted smart screens or chimneys with integrated Android platforms are allowing users to stream recipe videos, music, or OTT shows while cooking.

This eliminates the need for juggling smartphones, reducing distractions, and keeping the cook focused.

2. Touchless controls and voice enablement

The post-COVID world placed a renewed emphasis on hygiene, pushing the adoption of touch-free technology across kitchens.

Voice-activated assistants and gesture-controlled appliances are no longer novelties, they’re becoming part of the standard toolkit.

Examples:

Imagine switching on a chimney with a voice command while your hands are smeared with dough, or adjusting lighting with a wave while you’re handling raw meat.

Alternatively, consider operating a smart faucet with a simple gesture to rinse vegetables without ever touching a handle. These features not only offer convenience but also help maintain better hygiene during cooking.

3. Compact and modular design innovation

As urban living spaces continue to shrink, especially in densely populated cities, kitchen layouts are evolving to meet the demands of modern lifestyles.

Compact homes require every square inch to be thoughtfully utilised, and this has led to a new generation of kitchen appliances that are not only space-saving but also modular, multifunctional, and aesthetically pleasing.

These innovations prioritise efficiency without compromising on performance or convenience.

Examples:

In a compact kitchen, a retractable induction cooktop smoothly slides away when not in use, instantly freeing up valuable countertop space for meal prep or dining.

A modular dishwasher, no larger than a microwave, fits neatly under a cabinet, ideal for renters or small families.

Wall-mounted ovens with slide-away doors prevent crowding in narrow kitchens.

4. Rise of connected ecosystems

The Internet of Things (IoT) is ushering in a new era in kitchen innovation.

This transformation fundamentally changes how we interact with our kitchens, turning them into intelligent spaces offering seamless communication, automation, and personalised experiences.

Mobile app integration has added a layer of convenience previously unimaginable.

Examples:

Modern cooktops now feature sensors that can detect sudden spikes in temperature and automatically signal the chimney or exhaust system to turn on, reducing smoke buildup and ensuring optimal air quality without the need for manual intervention. This feature is especially valuable for busy individuals who multitask between household chores, work calls, or errands.

Voice control through smart assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant further enhances usability, enabling hands-free commands for tasks like turning on the dishwasher or adjusting the flame on a smart hob.

5. Energy and resource optimisation

With rising energy costs and eco-conscious consumers, smart kitchen tech is focusing on sustainability.

Appliances now offer eco-modes, consumption tracking, and auto-shutoff to reduce wastage.

Examples:

Dishwashers that measure load size to adjust water use.

Induction stoves that switch off the moment the pan is removed.

