We’re not replacing Scotch, we’re in India to build bourbon: Sazerac’s Diego Bianchi

In February this year, the government slashed tariffs on imported American whiskey, reducing the effective duty on bourbon from 150% to around 100%. The move is expected to create new momentum for a category that has long remained on the fringes of the Indian premium spirits market. While labels like Maker’s Mark and Woodford Reserve have been available in India for some time, Sazerac, one of the world’s largest privately held spirits companies, is the latest, and perhaps most focused, entrant into the space, with the launch of Weller and Buffalo Trace. Both bourbons are produced at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, the oldest continuously operating distillery in the U.S. and one of the most awarded in the world. Sazerac also holds a minority stake in John Distilleries, the Bangalore-based company behind Paul John and Original Choice, and is using that partnership to build out its route-to-market in India. “Bourbon awareness in India is maybe two or three out of ten,” says Diego Bianchi, general manager for Emerging Markets & Barrel Select at Sazerac. In this interview with the Hindustan Times, he lays out how the company hopes to close that gap — and why education, not just availability, will be the key to growth. Also read | McDowell’s single malt is the first step towards leveraging a great legacy: Diageo’s Vikram Damodaran Diego Bianchi.

Have the recent tariff reductions changed how Sazerac sees the Indian market?

It’s certainly a positive first step. I wouldn’t say it fundamentally shifts our strategy, because we’ve always looked at India as a long-term play. But reduced tariffs will help bring in more premium bourbon brands, and that’s good for the category overall. As more bourbons enter the market, the real benefit will be consumer exposure. They’ll have a chance to try bourbons they haven’t before, and that’s how perception will shift. There’s also a cocktail culture emerging in India, which is exciting. I’ve been to India four times in the last year, and I’ve seen growing interest firsthand. Bourbon is incredibly versatile — neat or in cocktails — and that fits right in. That’s what excites us. That said, our focus remains steady. Whether tariffs go up or down, we’re committed to investing in India for the long haul. We’re also fortunate to have a strong partner in John Distilleries, who helps us with route-to-market, activations, and relationships both on- and off-premise.

You mentioned a growing cocktail culture in India. Are there global examples you're drawing from?

Yes. In London, we recently launched Buffalo Trace Distillery London, a retail space designed to introduce consumers to the brand and our portfolio through tastings and immersive experiences. We did something similar in France where we focused specifically on Weller, highlighting how it replaces rye with wheat, giving it a smoother, more approachable flavor. These are the kinds of activations we’re bringing to India as well. In China, we’re seeing the same premiumisation trend, the rise of cocktail culture, and growing interest in the stories behind spirits. What we’ve learned globally is that consumers aren’t just looking for a drink — they’re looking for a brand they can experience. And that’s where Buffalo Trace really stands out.

India is still very much a Scotch market. What challenges do you see for bourbon here?

There are two main ones: lack of awareness and lack of understanding. People often don't know what bourbon is, or what makes Buffalo Trace special. We're addressing that by telling our story. That we have 200 years of heritage, that we pioneered single barrels, that we've been experimenting with aging techniques, different types of wood, and unique warehouse profiles. There's a real culture of innovation at Buffalo Trace, and we want people to connect with that. It's a similar challenge to what we've faced in the UK, which is also a very Scotch-driven market. So in both markets, it's about shaping perceptions through storytelling, heritage, and giving people a reason to be curious about bourbon.

How early are we in terms of bourbon awareness in India?

I’d say we’re probably at a 2 or 3 right now. It’s very early days. When it comes to bourbon globally, not just in India, it’s not a very well-known category. A lot of the nuances, a lot of what makes bourbon bourbon, is not widely understood. That’s why education is our main priority. If we stay focused on storytelling and education, I think we can build something strong. Ten years from now, I’d love to see that number move up to a 6 or 7.

Jack Daniel’s built its success in India around music and youth culture. What kind of image will Sazerac create for its bourbon brands?

On the whole, you’ll see us tell the story of Buffalo Trace Distillery, which is the most awarded distillery in the world. That gives us a lot to work with — real stories that connect to our brands. And I think that’s what today’s consumers gravitate toward: brands that have a real history and unique identity.

An industry veteran recently told me that for bourbon to succeed in India, it has to catch drinkers before they move from beer to Scotch. Do you agree with that view?

That's a fair point. But we're not trying to convince someone to stop drinking Scotch. What's exciting about India is that it's one of the few whisky markets that's still growing. Every year, new consumers are entering the category. Whether they're 25 or 45, we want to be part of that discovery moment — when someone is ready to try something new. As people gain more disposable income, they become more curious. And when they're curious, we want to be what they try next. It's not about replacing Scotch. It's about offering a new flavour profile — one that's a little sweeter, more approachable, and perfect for cocktails or relaxed sipping.

What about pricing? Weller is about ₹ 4, 500 in Mumbai. When can we expect that to come down?

I can’t comment directly on pricing. But I can say that we’re keeping a close eye on it. We always want to make sure our products are accessible enough for people to try and fall in love with.