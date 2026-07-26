Why chocolates are still the most loved gift across generations, and how to gift them creatively

Gifts in the modern world have undergone major changes when compared to the past. Today, people have an abundance of gift options, including customised items, electronic gift subscriptions, or experiences, but there is still one gift item which is suitable for any event is chocolates. This gift will be popular due to the special nature of these products – to express emotions which are hard to verbalise. Karan Ahuja, co-founder of CocoCart India, shared thoughtful ways of gifting chocolates.

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Versatility

Karan highlighted that, in contrast to other gift items, which require thorough knowledge of the person’s tastes and interests, chocolate is always acceptable as a gift. They may represent gratitude towards someone, mark important events in people’s lives or simply bring pleasure on an ordinary day.

Each generation has had its own experience of receiving or giving chocolate as a gift.

Emotional experience

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{{^usCountry}} “Each generation has had its own experience of receiving or giving chocolate as a gift. The older generation is reminded of their festivals with families, treats for their children after coming back from school, birthdays or other occasions,” said Karan. The younger generation, which is into modern fashion in gifting, still considers chocolates an acceptable gift on festive or joyful occasions. Thoughtful ways and occasions to gift chocolates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Each generation has had its own experience of receiving or giving chocolate as a gift. The older generation is reminded of their festivals with families, treats for their children after coming back from school, birthdays or other occasions,” said Karan. The younger generation, which is into modern fashion in gifting, still considers chocolates an acceptable gift on festive or joyful occasions. Thoughtful ways and occasions to gift chocolates {{/usCountry}}

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Gift giving in today's world has seen a fascinating change. Gift giving is slowly getting away from costly gifts and towards more thoughtfulness. Sometimes the intent behind the gift makes a greater impact than its cost.

Adding personalisation

It comes quite naturally that chocolates fit perfectly well in this paradigm shift. Chocolate's versatility enables them to be incorporated into the larger picture of gift giving and not just be a standalone gift. According to Karan, chocolates with a hand written note, or the recipient's favourite book, or his/her photograph or even a small potted plant will make for a perfect personalised gift.

Celebrating life’s milestones

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Chocolates have traditionally been associated with celebrations such as Diwali, Christmas or Valentine's Day and the like, but why should chocolates be restricted to celebrations alone? There are smaller milestones in life which need to be celebrated.

Chocolate's versatility enables them to be incorporated into the larger picture of gift giving and not just be a standalone gift.

Accomplishing something big, welcoming a new member to the team, graduating from college, saying thank you to your mentor or visiting someone in a difficult time in life; all this calls for a thoughtful gift. Even in the family, small accomplishments in life should be recognised. Whether it is the success of your child, a birthday dinner at home or any other family get-together, the importance lies in celebrating the moment and not in its grandeur.

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