Wimbledon does away with his and hers towels for the first time in history

Wimbledon has introduced unisex towels for its players for the first time in history taking another step towards getting rid of gender inequality. According to the Wimbledon website which shared the "Breaking News", all players, male and female, will receive both the classic version of the official towel in All England Club colours of green and purple and the seasonal towel in golden yellow and blue.

Previously, men would get the classic model while a softer coloured seasonal towel was reserved for the female players, like the pink and turquoise towels they got in 2019. However, this year, "there is no gender specificity". Several players are overjoyed simply over the fact that they will be getting the much sought after “complete set”. A source shared to The Times, “We were looking at tradition and wondering why it was a tradition. It’s one of the few sports where they are genuinely equal.” While adding that this was a move for progress and that the players did not have any preference for any particular colour any more.

This is another step taken by Wimbledon to get rid of genderisms, and this will be one of the last male/female distinctions to go. Back in 2019 they stopped the practice of announcing scores in women’s matches with the titles ‘Miss’ and ‘Mrs’. The All England Lawn Tennis Club said they wanted to "move with the times" and "achieve consistency" between genders.

In 2007, Wimbledon had also committed to giving equal pay and pledged to share the same number of tweets for players of both genders.

However, the sources at Wimbledon confirmed that while many things have changed, when it comes to handing out the singles trophies there are no plans to make a new cup for the women and a new plate for the men.

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter