World Earth Day 2023: The special day is here. Every year, World Earth Day is celebrated across the world. Observed to initiate and create awareness on environmental protection, on Earth Day, people pledge to create sustainable practices to reverse the harm done to the environment. With the rising temperature and the depleting of natural resources, global warming is a pressing issue. With deforestation and the species of animals, birds and insects getting endangered and worse, extinct from the world, it is high time to start investing in protecting the environment.

World Earth Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages to send

Nature is our home, and we should give back to it. Earth Day, observed on April 22, is the day when people turn to sustainable approaches to save the environment. Many organisations also organise events across the world to create awareness. The theme for this year’s Earth Day is in continuation to the theme that was followed last year – Invest in our planet. As we gear up to celebrate Earth Day, here are a few wishes to share with your loved ones.

It is high time to turn to sustainable approaches to save the planet after all, this is the only planet we have.

“I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.” —Mother Teresa

Earth Day creates awareness about the environment.

Mother nature is suffering, and we need to save it. This Earth Day let’s pledge to do all that it takes.

“The Earth is what we all have in common.” —Wendell Berry

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22.

This earth is our home, and we need to stop destroying it. Happy Earth Day.

“He that plants trees loves others besides himself.” —Thomas Fuller

Many organisations hold events on Earth Day.

“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” —Leo Tolstoy

People pledge to save the planet on Earth Day.

May this Earth Day, we stop ruining nature and start respecting it. Happy Earth Day.

“Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries.” —Jimmy Carter

Happy Earth Day to everyone!

Happy Earth Day to you and your family. May you learn to save and respect nature.

