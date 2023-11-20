World Television Day 2023: Television is an integral part of our homes. It is a device for information, entertainment and infotainment for all ages. From children watching cartoons and shows made for their age to the elderly watching TV shows, news and movies – television is the centerpiece of a family, and it has been the same for ages. Television has undergone a lot of development and innovation since its inception, but it is still relevant in the present era. The types of shows, audience viewing patterns and the presentation of information have undergone a huge change with the change in society. Television has beautifully adapted to our changing lifestyles and stayed relevant through the years.

World Television Day 2023: Why is it celebrated? Know the history and significance of the day(Unsplash)

Every year, World Television Day is celebrated all over the world. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is all that you need to know.

Date:

World Television Day is celebrated on November 21 every year. This year, World Television Day falls on a Tuesday.

History:

The first electric television was made in 1927 by Philo Taylor Farnsworth – an American inventor. In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared November 21 to be celebrated every year as World Television Day. In 1996, on November 21 and November 22, the United Nations hosted the first ever World Television Forum.

Significance:

On this day, people get together to discuss the importance of television in our lives. Ways of improving broadcast patterns and ways to collaborate are discussed and explored. Television is an integral part of our lives, and it has stayed relevant through the years. For all ages, television has something to offer. On World Television Day, people discuss the importance and significance of television. The audience is also made aware of the impact and benefits of viewing television – the device that has brought the world closer.

