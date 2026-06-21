Would you live underground in this Australian town? Inside Coober Pedy's unique houses, churches, hotels and shops

At first glance, Coober Pedy looks like a sun-bleached, abandoned outpost in the middle of the unforgiving south Australian outback. But first impressions are entirely deceptive. Beneath its rugged, dusty surface lies a sprawling, hidden network of homes, businesses, and cultural landmarks carved from solid rock. Also read | Step inside unique house in Karjat designed like 100-foot suspension bridge; internet calls it ‘art masterpiece'

You can actually rent these stunning rock-walled caves on Airbnb. (Pics: Airbnb)

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A June 18 Instagram post by EarthPix shed light on this fascinating troglodyte community, capturing the world's imagination. To escape surface temperatures that reportedly soar past 45°C (113°F),the residents of Coober Pedy didn't just build air-conditioned houses — they moved entirely underground.

The reality of living in a 'dugout'

The underground homes here are known to locals as 'dugouts'. Historically carved out by opal miners, these spaces utilise passive cooling — an energy-free architectural design technique that naturally protects residents from the brutal climate above.

The local weather is famously punishing. In the peak of summer, a 2023 BBC report highlighted, surface temperatures can reach a scorching 52°C (126°F). It gets so hot that electronics must be stored in refrigerators, and birds have been seen dropping out of the sky from heat exhaustion. Even the town’s name reflects this harsh reality, loosely translating from an Indigenous Australian term meaning 'white man in a hole', BBC reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet, a step inside a dugout reveals a completely different world. No matter how brutal the summer heat or how bitter the winter winds, the interior temperature remains naturally stable and comfortable. Deep within the region's iron-rich sandstone, the climate is heavily moderated — similar to the ancient underground cities of Cappadocia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet, a step inside a dugout reveals a completely different world. No matter how brutal the summer heat or how bitter the winter winds, the interior temperature remains naturally stable and comfortable. Deep within the region's iron-rich sandstone, the climate is heavily moderated — similar to the ancient underground cities of Cappadocia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Eccentric, dark, and beautiful {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eccentric, dark, and beautiful {{/usCountry}}

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For the reported 60 percent of the population living below ground, evidence of their presence on the surface is subtle: just ventilation shafts jutting out of the earth and mounds of excess soil piled near structural entryways.

Visually, the interiors are breathtakingly raw and textured, looking straight out of a classic National Geographic feature. However, the unique lifestyle takes some getting used to. One traveller recalled their stay on a road trip, commenting on EarthPix's Instagram post: “Staying in a dugout was quite the experience! I had to sleep with the bedroom door cracked open a bit to receive ambient light from the main room... otherwise, it felt too dark and closed-in.”

A look inside subterranean life

Life underground isn't just restricted to houses; the community has transitioned entirely beneath the earth's surface. Homes are cut directly into the hillsides, blending seamlessly with the terrain. Black-and-white ventilation pipes rise straight up from the rocky desert floor.

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Fully functional local businesses, including bookstores and cafes, operate under roughly textured stone ceilings illuminated by fluorescent lighting. Perhaps most impressive are the town's spiritual centres. Local underground churches feature stunning stone-brick altars and religious statues tucked neatly into hand-carved rock alcoves.

Want to try it yourself? The Airbnb experience

If you are eager to experience this unique outback lifestyle firsthand, Coober Pedy features a booming hospitality scene. Vacation rentals can be affordable, with budget-friendly underground options starting at around ₹12,000 per night on Airbnb. Popular properties effortlessly blend rustic outback charm with modern comforts. Think beautifully exposed, sand-coloured rock walls displaying rich natural textures, paired with cosy lighting and tiled or carpeted flooring.

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But don't let the 'cave' aesthetic fool you; these properties come packed with high-speed Wi-Fi, fully equipped kitchens, laundry facilities, and secure parking for outback caravans. Some even offer luxury additions like private jacuzzis and above-ground decks for stargazing. Many of these rentals are deeply tied to the town's mining history. If you look closely at the bedroom walls, you can often spot raw, sparkling traces of precious opal still embedded directly in the rock.

Whether you find the idea of subterranean living slightly claustrophobic or brilliant, Coober Pedy stands as a testament to human ingenuity. It proves that when the climate above becomes unlivable, humans are capable of carving out a thriving, comfortable home down below.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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