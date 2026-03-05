Step inside unique house in Karjat designed like 100-foot suspension bridge; internet calls it ‘art masterpiece'

The house features distinctive curved forms that create the structure of the residence while also shaping the interior living spaces. The outer shell is crafted using layers of thatch and mud arranged in overlapping patterns, giving the home a textured, cocoon-like appearance. This design extends to the underside of the structure as well, making the house look like it is gently suspended above the water and forest below.

Tucked away near Karjat, just outside Mumbai, this striking bridge house offers a truly unique living experience. Designed like a 100-foot-long suspension bridge stretching across the landscape, the home blends seamlessly with its surroundings thanks to its natural thatch and mud exterior that helps it merge into the greenery around it.

Just outside Mumbai stands a home that pushes the boundaries of modern architecture. Designed like a bridge suspended across the landscape, this one-of-a-kind residence blends bold design with breathtaking surroundings. In a February 27 Instagram video, content creator Priyam Saraswat takes viewers on a tour of the unique bridge house located in Karjat, offering a glimpse into its striking architecture and thoughtfully designed spaces.

What does the interior of the bridge house include Visitors enter from the upper level, which houses two bedrooms along with bathrooms, a kitchen and a dining area. One of the highlights of this floor is the dining space that overlooks a triangular-shaped pool, adding a serene touch to the home’s design.

At the centre of the bridge lies the living area, finished with reclaimed wood that adds warmth and character to the space. A dramatic open oculus in the roof allows rainwater to fall through the heart of the home and flow downwards, creating a unique connection between the indoors and the natural surroundings.

The lower level of the house includes two additional bedrooms, including the spacious master suite. Large glass openings frame stunning views of the surrounding forest, filling the interiors with natural light and offering a peaceful connection to the landscape outside.

With its unusual bridge-like design, natural materials, and thoughtful layout, the home stands out as a remarkable example of architecture that blends modern living with nature.

How internet reacted The video quickly grabbed attention online, racking up more than 2 million views and a flood of comments from impressed viewers. One user wrote, “It’s not a house. It’s a masterpiece art,” while another commented, “This is again one of your best displays. This couple is a right example of getting closer to nature and staying grounded.”

Several others praised the design and uniqueness of the home. “One of the best and very different houses,” wrote a viewer. Another added, “So spacious and thoughtfully designed, it feels like nature itself invited this home to belong here.”

Some users also pointed out how remarkable such a property is given the location. “Impressive for a city like Mumbai, considering the real estate rates and space constraints,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “I never thought a house like this could exist. Amazing work,” while someone else said they were “still wondering how he got such a creative idea.”