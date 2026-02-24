Step inside Ranveer Allahbadia’s biophilic minimalist home, filled with greenery, airy layouts and calming interiors
The podcaster's home is soulful, filled with potted green plants and an airy layout, which makes the space well-ventilated.
With interiors caught in a tug of war between minimalism and maximalism, finding the middle ground is the real design deal. Here comes your biophilic minimal design where the minimal space's otherwise sparse, bare space is softened up with biophilic's statement features like natural elements with thoughtfully placed plants and gorgeous, airy layouts. While the biophilic palette leans towards earthy tones like greens, browns and warm neutrals, the minimalist aspect balances it out with soft whites.
ALSO READ: Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers
An ideal visual representation of this beautiful biophilic minimalist charm is the home of Ranveer Allahbadia. In the recent video by Farah Khan, the serene interiors were seen. Let's take a closer look at the space and zoom in on the highlights that make these interiors a great inspiration for your next great decor revamp.
Ranveer Allahbadia's home
The video opens to a spacious living room, revealing glossy marble flooring with grey veining, adding a luxurious touch to the biophilic interiors. The seating area instantly draws attention with the deep blue sofa set placed over a textured rug. The lamp and potted plants make the seating area appear cosy. A wall-mounted flat screen TV is styled with a white console below, lined with potted plants, in accordance with the overall theme, creating a cohesive visual story. A beautiful painting decorates the otherwise clean white wall, mellowing out the stark, bare wall with its pastel blue colour.
Due to the open layout, the living room seamlessly connects to the adjacent dining area, where a white dining table with a structured design complements the console and the marble flooring. A single blue accent wall and a dainty, white textile wall art on it lent the space a breezy bohemian vibe. The wall near the dining table also featured another Indian artwork, imparting personality to the space, which is rooted in cultural aesthetics.
The balcony looks relaxing, a perfect place for catch-ups. The calming setup includes white sofas, a central coffee table and an abundance of potted plants that amplify the biophilic charm. The wooden ceiling gave the space a lived-in vibe.
All in all, his space successfully balanced key elements of both minimalist and biophilic aesthetics, with each complementing the other seamlessly without one overshadowing the other.
Takeaways
Do you want a minimalist space that is uncluttered, streamlined and sleek because you stand by the less is more philosophy?
Yet you still worry about how easily minimalist interiors can look too impersonal, almost like they belong in an art museum rather than a home?
At times, the same functional and refined style can start to feel showroom-like, lacking the warmth of a ‘home.’
In that case, the hack is to balance with a biophilic style to mellow out the starkness of the minimalist features. Take cues from the podcaster's home, where the minimalist home, predominantly following a white colour story, is softened with biophilic elements such as textile artworks on the walls, potted plants and coloured accent walls that offset the dominance of whites and structured lines. The display of personal trinkets on the console adds the lived-in charm. You can also consider adding wooden beams or natural wood, like a dainty coffee table, to introduce texture and visual depth to the minimalist aesthetic.
His interiors are a great inspo for plant lovers, looking to fill their spaces with a slice of nature indoors. The podcaster's home stood out because of how well he layered the space, shaping the space to be breathable and very homely, rather than an impersonal vibe, something which minimalistic spaces often give off.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More