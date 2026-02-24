Step inside Ranveer Allahbadia’s biophilic minimalist home, filled with greenery, airy layouts and calming interiors

An ideal visual representation of this beautiful biophilic minimalist charm is the home of Ranveer Allahbadia . In the recent video by Farah Khan, the serene interiors were seen. Let's take a closer look at the space and zoom in on the highlights that make these interiors a great inspiration for your next great decor revamp.

With interiors caught in a tug of war between minimalism and maximalism, finding the middle ground is the real design deal. Here comes your biophilic minimal design where the minimal space's otherwise sparse, bare space is softened up with biophilic 's statement features like natural elements with thoughtfully placed plants and gorgeous, airy layouts. While the biophilic palette leans towards earthy tones like greens, browns and warm neutrals, the minimalist aspect balances it out with soft whites. ALSO READ: Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers

Ranveer Allahbadia's home The video opens to a spacious living room, revealing glossy marble flooring with grey veining, adding a luxurious touch to the biophilic interiors. The seating area instantly draws attention with the deep blue sofa set placed over a textured rug. The lamp and potted plants make the seating area appear cosy. A wall-mounted flat screen TV is styled with a white console below, lined with potted plants, in accordance with the overall theme, creating a cohesive visual story. A beautiful painting decorates the otherwise clean white wall, mellowing out the stark, bare wall with its pastel blue colour.

Due to the open layout, the living room seamlessly connects to the adjacent dining area, where a white dining table with a structured design complements the console and the marble flooring. A single blue accent wall and a dainty, white textile wall art on it lent the space a breezy bohemian vibe. The wall near the dining table also featured another Indian artwork, imparting personality to the space, which is rooted in cultural aesthetics.



The balcony looks relaxing, a perfect place for catch-ups. The calming setup includes white sofas, a central coffee table and an abundance of potted plants that amplify the biophilic charm. The wooden ceiling gave the space a lived-in vibe.

All in all, his space successfully balanced key elements of both minimalist and biophilic aesthetics, with each complementing the other seamlessly without one overshadowing the other.

Takeaways Do you want a minimalist space that is uncluttered, streamlined and sleek because you stand by the less is more philosophy?

Yet you still worry about how easily minimalist interiors can look too impersonal, almost like they belong in an art museum rather than a home?

At times, the same functional and refined style can start to feel showroom-like, lacking the warmth of a ‘home.’

In that case, the hack is to balance with a biophilic style to mellow out the starkness of the minimalist features. Take cues from the podcaster's home, where the minimalist home, predominantly following a white colour story, is softened with biophilic elements such as textile artworks on the walls, potted plants and coloured accent walls that offset the dominance of whites and structured lines. The display of personal trinkets on the console adds the lived-in charm. You can also consider adding wooden beams or natural wood, like a dainty coffee table, to introduce texture and visual depth to the minimalist aesthetic.

His interiors are a great inspo for plant lovers, looking to fill their spaces with a slice of nature indoors. The podcaster's home stood out because of how well he layered the space, shaping the space to be breathable and very homely, rather than an impersonal vibe, something which minimalistic spaces often give off.