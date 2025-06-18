Designing for better mental wellness at work: 6 biophilic design tips for an energised workspace

At workplaces, with so much going on, from chasing deadlines and attending meetings to long hours of sitting at a desk, stress can build up fast. This is why workplace design needs to be calming, to ground employees and bring much-needed focus amidst chaotic workdays. With so many modern workplaces looking cold, lifeless, mechanical, and purely functional, with rows of identical desks and grey walls, the monotony of design drains creativity and energy. This is where biophilic design comes in, bringing a breath of fresh air. Employees feel more energised with biophilic designs.(Shutterstock)

Sammeer Pakvasa, Managing Director at Eleganz Interiors, shared with HT Lifestyle how biophilic design is turning the tide, making workspaces more energetic, not just functional but also inculcating a sense of calm, creativity, and overall mental wellbeing.

He explained, “In an age where urban environments often feel disconnected from the natural world, the concept of biophilic design is quietly revolutionising modern workspaces. Rooted in the human instinct to connect with nature, biophilic design introduces elements of the outdoors into office environments, not just for aesthetic appeal, but to support mental wellness, productivity, and overall happiness. Biophilic design is more than just adding a few potted plants to a corner office. It is a thoughtful integration of natural elements, such as light, air, greenery, water, and organic materials, into architectural planning and interior design. This approach responds to a growing body of research suggesting that our psychological and physiological well-being is directly tied to our exposure to nature.”

Commenting on how current workspaces often feel mechanical and lack a natural touch, which in turn weighs heavily on mental well-being, he said, “Most employees today spend over 90% of their time indoors. Artificial lighting, air-conditioned environments, and digital screens dominate their daily experience. This lack of connection with the natural world can lead to stress, fatigue, lack of focus, and even burnout. Studies have shown that incorporating natural elements in office spaces can reduce stress, enhance cognitive function, and even decrease absenteeism. Simply put, nature makes people feel better, and when employees feel better, they perform better.”

Sammeer Pakvasa shared a guide, listing out 6 essential design tips to embrace biophilic aesthetic at workplaces:

1. Natural light and open views

One of the simplest and most effective ways to introduce biophilia is by maximising access to daylight.

Large windows, skylights, and open layouts that allow for unobstructed views of greenery or water bodies can dramatically improve mood and reduce the risk of seasonal affective disorder.

2. Indoor greenery and living walls

Indoor greenery makes the space more refreshing.(Shutterstock)

Plants are perhaps the most recognisable feature of biophilic design. From low-maintenance succulents to elaborate green walls, indoor vegetation not only purifies the air but also creates a calming, restorative environment.

The presence of greenery is known to lower blood pressure and heart rate, contributing to a sense of peace and well-being.

3. Natural materials and textures

Wood and other natural materials make the space more calming.(Shutterstock)

Incorporating materials like wood, stone, bamboo, and cork can subtly connect occupants to nature.

Textures that mimic natural surfaces, such as rough stone walls or smooth wooden floors, stimulate the senses and create a tactile experience that feels both grounding and familiar.

4. Water features

The gentle sound of trickling water or the visual presence of a small indoor fountain can have a meditative effect.

Water elements introduce movement and sound into static office spaces, promoting tranquillity and aiding concentration.

5. Biomorphic forms and patterns

Designs inspired by organic shapes, like waves, leaves, or honeycombs, can subtly evoke nature.

These patterns, when used in wall panels, artwork, or even furniture design, help soften the often rigid lines of office layouts, offering visual comfort and variety.

6. Nature-inspired colour palettes

Colour psychology plays a crucial role in mental wellness. Shades of green, earthy browns, soft blues, and muted terracottas can evoke feelings of calmness, security, and balance.

Integrating these tones into office interiors helps reduce overstimulation and promote focus.

