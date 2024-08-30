 A rerun for your money: Why only few shows pass the rewatch test - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A rerun for your money: Why only few shows pass the rewatch test

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Aug 30, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Some old shows feel like a hug. Some just seem cringey. What makes for a rewatch and which gems are hiding on streaming networks?

For a while now, the best new thing has really been the old thing. All across the big screen are endless sequels, prequels, spin-offs and extended franchises no one wanted. (Bye bye, Star Wars: Acolyte!) On streaming, it’s playing out in a different way: New titles are added to networks every day. And yet, the most watched shows seem to be older ones we’ve watched already.

HBO’s super-sharp comedy Veep has become popular again in the run-up to the US elections. (HBO)
HBO’s super-sharp comedy Veep has become popular again in the run-up to the US elections. (HBO)
Most fans of The Office have caught it on streaming and enjoy the little side gags.
Most fans of The Office have caught it on streaming and enjoy the little side gags.
Most viewers have watched Suits only as a rerun on Netflix, because Meghan Markle is in it.
Most viewers have watched Suits only as a rerun on Netflix, because Meghan Markle is in it.
Modern Family was ahead of its time. It’s why it’s top of the reruns charts.
Modern Family was ahead of its time. It’s why it’s top of the reruns charts.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / A rerun for your money: Why only few shows pass the rewatch test
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On