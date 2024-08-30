A rerun for your money: Why only few shows pass the rewatch test

For a while now, the best new thing has really been the old thing. All across the big screen are endless sequels, prequels, spin-offs and extended franchises no one wanted. (Bye bye, Star Wars: Acolyte!) On streaming, it’s playing out in a different way: New titles are added to networks every day. And yet, the most watched shows seem to be older ones we’ve watched already.

HBO’s super-sharp comedy Veep has become popular again in the run-up to the US elections. (HBO)