Get to know... Shashank Arora
Actor and musician Shashank Arora talks about the success of his latest release, the food he’s craving, tells us his most star-struck moments, what’s on his playlist, his favourite bad habit, and talks about his mother’s battle with cancer
Actor and musician, @ShashankSArora and @shashank.arora
Currently I am: Soaking chana to make chole chawal and enjoying the success of The Song of Scorpions, which was released in April.
High point in life: Having a loving family. Doing what I love and getting recognised for it.
Low point in life: Mum having cancer when I was 14. Losing a friend during college.
On my playlist: The Battle of Evermore from the album Led Zeppelin IV.
On my speed dial: Ma, sister, father, dadi, girlfriend and best friend. Also my housekeepers Sandhya and Ram, and my vegetable delivery guy.
Today I’m craving: Mangoes and litchi.
Next big splurge: A holiday in Monaco.
Last thing I ordered online: Kadhi chawal from Zomato.
App I check before going to bed: New Scientist.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t take anybody or yourself too seriously.
A secret skill I have: I can stand on one leg for 20 to 30 minutes and speak on the phone.
A superpower I wish I had: To be powerful enough to turn everyone compassionate.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Eating aloo puri with my parents.
Most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Abbas Kiarostami, Werner Herzog, Robert De Niro, Om Puri and
Naseeruddin Shah.
Favourite bad habit: Smoking.
A trait I despise in people: Classism and lack of empathy.
I won’t leave the house without…: House keys.
Best thing about fame: Receiving love from strangers.
Worst thing about fame: It is overrated and useless.
From HT Brunch, June 17, 2023
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch