Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Nargis Fakhri

Get to know... Nargis Fakhri

ByVeenu Singh
Jul 07, 2023 09:39 PM IST

Actor Nargis Fakhri's high point in life is waking up healthy every day. She starts her day with protein and no carbs to reduce cravings. Her next big splurge is a cabin in the woods. She checks WhatsApp before bed and her favorite Sunday memory is going to church. She was star-struck when she met 50 Cent. She despises people who are two-faced. The best thing about fame is being able to inspire people, while the worst thing is the lack of anonymity.

Actor, @NargisFakhri

Nargis Fakri I starts her day with protein and no carbs as it reduces cravings.

High point in life: Waking up healthy every day.

Low point in life: There aren’t any low points, only lessons to be learned.

On my speed dial: My manager, Mahak.

Today I’m craving: I start my day with protein and no carbs. It reduces cravings.

Next big splurge: A cabin in the woods.

Last thing I ordered online:A zucchini spiraliser.

App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp, so I don’t miss work messages and to know my mom is doing okay.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t bother with college. But I wouldn’t say that for everyone, just me.

A secret skill I have: Empathy.

A superpower I wish I had: To be able to predict the future.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Going to church. I enjoyed Bible study and the activities for kids.

My most star-struck moment: When I met 50 Cent.

My favourite bad habit: Doing nothing all day.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… travel back and save people from the bad things that would happen to them.

A trait I despise in people: Being two-faced.

The best thing about fame: That you can inspire people.

The worst thing about fame: The lack of anonymity.

From HT Brunch, July 8, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Veenu Singh

Veenu Singh writes on art, culture and Bollywood for HT’s Sunday magazine, Brunch.

Topics
actor nargis fakhri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP