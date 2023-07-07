Get to know... Nargis Fakhri

Actor, @NargisFakhri

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

High point in life: Waking up healthy every day.

Low point in life: There aren’t any low points, only lessons to be learned.

On my speed dial: My manager, Mahak.

Today I’m craving: I start my day with protein and no carbs. It reduces cravings.

Next big splurge: A cabin in the woods.

Last thing I ordered online:A zucchini spiraliser.

App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp, so I don’t miss work messages and to know my mom is doing okay.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t bother with college. But I wouldn’t say that for everyone, just me.

A secret skill I have: Empathy.

A superpower I wish I had: To be able to predict the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Going to church. I enjoyed Bible study and the activities for kids.

My most star-struck moment: When I met 50 Cent.

My favourite bad habit: Doing nothing all day.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… travel back and save people from the bad things that would happen to them.

A trait I despise in people: Being two-faced.

The best thing about fame: That you can inspire people.

The worst thing about fame: The lack of anonymity.

From HT Brunch, July 8, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch