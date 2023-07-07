Get to know... Nargis Fakhri
Actor, @NargisFakhri
High point in life: Waking up healthy every day.
Low point in life: There aren’t any low points, only lessons to be learned.
On my speed dial: My manager, Mahak.
Today I’m craving: I start my day with protein and no carbs. It reduces cravings.
Next big splurge: A cabin in the woods.
Last thing I ordered online:A zucchini spiraliser.
App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp, so I don’t miss work messages and to know my mom is doing okay.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t bother with college. But I wouldn’t say that for everyone, just me.
A secret skill I have: Empathy.
A superpower I wish I had: To be able to predict the future.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Going to church. I enjoyed Bible study and the activities for kids.
My most star-struck moment: When I met 50 Cent.
My favourite bad habit: Doing nothing all day.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… travel back and save people from the bad things that would happen to them.
A trait I despise in people: Being two-faced.
The best thing about fame: That you can inspire people.
The worst thing about fame: The lack of anonymity.
From HT Brunch, July 8, 2023
