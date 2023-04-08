Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Arunoday Singh

Get to know... Arunoday Singh

ByUrvee Modwel
Apr 08, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Actor, poet, and artist working on his second book of poetry. Loves The War on Drugs, Gallant, and Jacob Banks. Craves pizza and dreams of a long surf holiday.

Age: 40

Advice Arunoday Singh says he would give his 18-year-old self? “Start now”.

Occupation: Actor, Poet, Artist

Currently I am: Working on my second book of poetry.

On my playlist: The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Gallant – Bourbon, Jacob Banks – Unknown.

On my speed dial: Parents, Sisters, Alfred.

Today I’m craving: Pizza.

Next big splurge: A long surf holiday.

Last thing I ordered online: A bigger easel for my sketching.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Start now.

A secret skill I have: I can write backwards.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Flight.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Breakfasts at Kodaikanal International School. Pancakes under the mountain sun.

My favourite bad habit: Cookies.

Being a writer means: Being honest.

A trait I despise in people: Ingratitude and unkindness.

I won’t leave the house without: My iPod. No, not phone. Pod. Music first. Always.

The best thing about fame: A smile and a kind word can open a lot of doors.

The worst thing about fame: The attention and scrutiny. Sometimes.

From HT Brunch, April 8, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
actor parents poet artist flight writer smile pizza advice playlist ipod attention fame
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP