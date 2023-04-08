Get to know... Arunoday Singh
Actor, poet, and artist working on his second book of poetry. Loves The War on Drugs, Gallant, and Jacob Banks. Craves pizza and dreams of a long surf holiday.
Age: 40
Occupation: Actor, Poet, Artist
Currently I am: Working on my second book of poetry.
On my playlist: The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Gallant – Bourbon, Jacob Banks – Unknown.
On my speed dial: Parents, Sisters, Alfred.
Today I’m craving: Pizza.
Next big splurge: A long surf holiday.
Last thing I ordered online: A bigger easel for my sketching.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Start now.
A secret skill I have: I can write backwards.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Flight.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Breakfasts at Kodaikanal International School. Pancakes under the mountain sun.
My favourite bad habit: Cookies.
Being a writer means: Being honest.
A trait I despise in people: Ingratitude and unkindness.
I won’t leave the house without: My iPod. No, not phone. Pod. Music first. Always.
The best thing about fame: A smile and a kind word can open a lot of doors.
The worst thing about fame: The attention and scrutiny. Sometimes.
From HT Brunch, April 8, 2023
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch