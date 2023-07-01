Spoilers Ahead by Rajeev Masand: Switched at birth

The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager, whose final lot of episodes goes live this weekend, has changed both the industry and the audience’s perception of Aditya Roy Kapur dramatically.

The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur (above), whose performance is being lauded. The role was originally offered to Hrithik Roshan.

The actor was never regarded as a serious player, despite having starred in hits such as Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Malang (2020). But many are predicting that his committed, restrained performance as a suave undercover spy in The Night Manager could change the course of his career. Aditya was cast in the show after Hrithik Roshan dropped out, reportedly over creative differences with the makers.

Most actors will tell you that a lot of thought goes into what they say yes to. That they take weeks, sometimes months, before they commit to a film or a new project, because one has to be sure it’s the thing one wants to spend the next six months invested in. Every actor also insists that saying no is as crucial a decision (if not more so), one that requires as much thought and careful consideration.

Because, let’s face it, no one wants to be the guy who failed to see potential in what turned out to be a blockbuster. You can bet Abhishek Bachchan hasn’t forgiven himself for turning down Lagaan (2001); Harshvardhan Kapoor must realise that saying no to Andhadhun (2018) was a bad idea; and even Shah Rukh Khan must wonder how he didn’t see the merit in doing Munna Bhai MBBS (2003).

But more importantly (and they’ll never admit this), no one wants to be the guy who said no to a project that went on to change another actor’s career. That point is made well in a key scene in Luck by Chance (2009), Zoya Akhtar’s sharp rumination on the Hindi movie business. Moments after Hrithik’s superstar character Zafar Khan is introduced to the up-and-coming Vikram Jaisingh (Farhan Akhtar) at an industry party, a top producer asks him if the newbie said thank you to Zafar. After all, that kid wouldn’t be at this party, wouldn’t be poised for a promising career, if Zafar hadn’t turned down this one big film that the kid has now landed. Zafar’s expression, as the camera stays on him, is an unmistakable cocktail of scorn and regret.

Ranbir Kapoor was offered Band Baaja Baaraat before (above) Ranveer Singh.

When Ranveer Singh debuted in Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, dazzling the audience with his inspired performance as a Saharanpur boy who starts a wedding-planning business with his female friend, most people felt it was a role tailormade for the young actor. But the truth is that writer-director Maneesh Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra intended the film for Ranbir Kapoor, who has admitted he couldn’t see himself in the role and hence politely declined.

The success of Band Baaja Baaraat heralded the arrival of a charming leading man with solid acting chops. In his very first film, Ranveer was able to show he could transform into the character he was hired to play. He also had the swag of a bona fide star. Ranbir, meanwhile, who has gone on to make some relatively oddball choices (Besharam, Bombay Velvet, Shamshera), has had no trouble demonstrating his incredible acting skills, but hasn’t exactly revealed an instinct for picking hits.

To apply the logic of that producer in Luck by Chance, and to suggest that Ranveer might not have become a star if Ranbir had done Band Baaja Baaraat, is to grossly undermine Ranveer’s talent and potential. But there is no question that few newcomers have had the kind of career-making debut that Ranveer was lucky to have in that film.

Preity Zinta had already featured in major projects such as Mission Kashmir (2000), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), but it wasn’t until Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) that she skyrocketed to superstardom. That film was originally offered to Kareena Kapoor, who refused to do it unless she was paid as much as Shah Rukh Khan. Producer Karan Johar felt that was an unfair ask. Kal Ho Naa Ho became one of PZ’s biggest hits, and led to a falling out between Kareena and Karan. Kareena has since said that she was “young and foolish” to let go of the film.

Preity Zinta’s role in Kal Ho Naa Ho was first offered to Kareena Kapoor.

Sadly, for actors, no crystal ball has been invented yet to help them always pick hits. It’s why instinct is generally accorded more importance than talent in the movie business. It’s also why actors struggle for weeks and months over the decision to say yes or no. Each wrong choice has far-reaching consequences.

From HT Brunch, July 1, 2023

