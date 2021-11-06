Ami Patel: How to ensure your feet are stench-free, and how to take care of your leather products

Smelling good

My shoes and socks always get a horrible stench after I work out. How can I make it go away?

—Sriparna, Mumbai

Here are a few ways to mitigate this natural phenomenon:

1. Thick socks made of cotton and natural materials are absorbent and breathable. Opt for moisture-wicking socks.

2. Never wear sport shoes without socks. Your sweaty feet will result in damp shoes where bacteria thrive, making it even smellier.

3. Wash your feet in warm water with a mild soap at least once a day. Keep the toenails clean and short. This will reduce any chances of accumulated impurities.

4. Always wear a clean and dry pair of socks to the gym and wash and dry them properly.

Leather care

I have a collection of leather jackets and boots which I haven’t used in two years and now they are getting mouldy. How can I fix them?

—Jennifer K, Via Instagram

Salvaging the situation is not an uphill task. Take the shoes outside so the mould spores don’t spread indoors and wipe away all surface mould with a cotton cloth dampened with hot water. Then let the shoes air dry outside. Next, mix vinegar with lemon juice. The liquid should contain about 12 per cent vinegar, so if it’s stronger, add water. Dampen a cloth with this mix and wipe the items thoroughly. Let air dry.

