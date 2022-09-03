Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ami Patel: Of capsule wardrobes & boho wedding trousseaus

brunch
Published on Sep 03, 2022 01:41 AM IST

Here’s what you need to build your own capsule wardrobe and how to incorporate your individual style in your wedding subtly

Of building a capsule wardrobe of your own and wedding vibes
ByAmi Patel

Capsule capture

What is a capsule wardrobe? And how do I build one?

—Jane, Mumbai

Acapsule wardrobe can be defined as a small collection of clothes which can be used in more than one way. You can mix and match and can make multiple looks with the same pieces. Get some basic pieces such as a neutral T-shirt, white shirt, a pair of black pants, a pair of jeans and simple, elegant accessories to dress up or dress down.

Boho bride

I’m marrying into a conservative family. How do I incorporate my boho self in the outfit?

—Anita Vaghani, Mumbai

You can use boho accessories to break the look. Certain woven fabrics, embroidery or even the detailing in the blouse could be added to your look as accents of your boho personality.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, September 3, 2022

