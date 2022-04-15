Ami Patel: Of minimal makeup and comfortable bridal wear
Keeping it simple
What’s the bare minimum makeup I need for a photoshoot that I need to go for work purposes?
—Antara, Mumbai
A BB cream or a light amount of concealer to brighten up your under eyes, a lip and cheek tint to bring in a healthy glow to your skin and a coat of mascara on your lashes should go well with a photoshoot for formal purposes. This would keep you looking fresh and yet wouldn’t be overpowering.
The dancing bride
I’m planning to do a bridal dance. What are the clothing options I should look at for a comfortable evening? —Ramita, Via Instagram
A lehenga, suit or even an anarkali would be suitable clothing options for a wedding evening full of dance. You could also opt for a suit with sharara pants for a glamorous yet super comfortable look.
Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living
From HT Brunch, April 16, 2022
