Ami Patel: Of minimal makeup and comfortable bridal wear

What’s the bare minimum makeup I need for a photoshoot that I need to go for work purposes?

—Antara, Mumbai

A BB cream or a light amount of concealer to brighten up your under eyes, a lip and cheek tint to bring in a healthy glow to your skin and a coat of mascara on your lashes should go well with a photoshoot for formal purposes. This would keep you looking fresh and yet wouldn’t be overpowering.

The dancing bride

I’m planning to do a bridal dance. What are the clothing options I should look at for a comfortable evening? —Ramita, Via Instagram

A lehenga, suit or even an anarkali would be suitable clothing options for a wedding evening full of dance. You could also opt for a suit with sharara pants for a glamorous yet super comfortable look.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2022

