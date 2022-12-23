Ami Patel: Of scarves and floral prints

Floral fancy

Q How can I style florals this winter?

—Namrata, Via Instagram

The secret to successfully pulling off this style is to make sure that the base colour of your pattern is black or a dark navy tone. This will help amplify the floral print.

Floral prints make for the perfect afternoon brunch outing. You can also always add a black leather jacket or a stunning fedora to your outfit if you want to layer it up or turn it into an evening look.

Scarves for all

Q How can I style scarves or woollen mufflers this winter?

—Anamika, Mumbai

There are so many ways of styling scarves that you can look up online that the most important thing to remember is to not follow them blindly. The best way to do this is to pick a signature style and then play around with it with every outfit. Invest in colourful scarves as it will make dull outfits pop and look brighter.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2022

