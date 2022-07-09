Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ami Patel: Of upcycling suits and donning cold shoulders

What’s the best way to utilise Indian suits you have inherited? And how you can style col shoulders this season
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByAmi Patel

Of recycling old clothes

What can I do with the dozens of suits and salwars that my late aunt has left behind for me? I only wear sarees.

—Nita, Via Instagram

You could recycle or repurpose these suits and salwars by using them as home decor items. These could work as wall hangings or even as photo borders. You could even make some quirky pillow covers out of them or turn them into pretty potli bags.

Slay the cold shoulder

Are cold shoulders still in? How can they be styled to a formal affair?

—Khushi, Mumbai

Cold shoulder tops are definitely still in, you could wear it with a pair of fit and flare denims to a formal affair or could also wear a cold shoulder dress with block heels and a baguette bag.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, July 9, 2022

