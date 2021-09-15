Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
brunch

An exclusive chat with the co-founder of Clubhouse, Rohan Seth, 37

In an exclusive interview, Rohan Seth, the co-founder of the Clubhouse app, shares its past, present and future
By Lubna Salim
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Rohan Seth gives a peek into the making of Clubhouse

1. Tell us how Clubhouse came about. 

My co-founder Paul Davison and I realised that voice is very special medium. It allows people to connect in an authentic way, a human way. People have been talking for years, but texting only recently. You can pay attention to tone, inflection and emotion without worrying about what you look like. So we started experimenting with ideas in this space and Clubhouse was the third concept we launched.

2. Tell us about the creators from India.

We don’t break our numbers by country, but India has been a really special market for us. We’ve loved the diversity and creativity of our Indian users. Some of my favourite rooms are those where people play antakshari late into the night!  

3. Tell us about your Indian roots.  

I was born in Patna, but spent my childhood in Delhi where I completed my schooling. I came to the US for college when I was 18.

From HT Brunch, September 19, 2021

