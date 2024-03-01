Androgynous style for 2024: One vibe to rule them all
Mar 01, 2024 05:28 AM IST
Androgynous style is finally for every shape, every colour of the rainbow and every occasion (almost). Here’s the 2024 update
It might take a bit of searching, but YouTube still has them – grainy videos from 2007, featuring not-yet-influencers offering tips on, “how to dress androgynous, you guys!”. The inspiration is clear: Cate Blanchett, playing a young Bob Dylan in I’m Not There, which released that year. It’s a hard style to pull off. Dylan and Blanchett are both bony. The look is all hard angles, dark glasses, scowl, slim cigarette and head of unkempt hair.
