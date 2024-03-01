Androgynous style for 2024: One vibe to rule them all

It might take a bit of searching, but YouTube still has them – grainy videos from 2007, featuring not-yet-influencers offering tips on, “how to dress androgynous, you guys!”. The inspiration is clear: Cate Blanchett, playing a young Bob Dylan in I’m Not There, which released that year. It’s a hard style to pull off. Dylan and Blanchett are both bony. The look is all hard angles, dark glasses, scowl, slim cigarette and head of unkempt hair.

Layer everything. The technique makes it easy to create dramatic impact without trying too hard. (All images courtesy: Huemn, NoughtOne, 431-88)