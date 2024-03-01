 Androgynous style for 2024: One vibe to rule them all - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Androgynous style for 2024: One vibe to rule them all

Androgynous style for 2024: One vibe to rule them all

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Mar 01, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Androgynous style is finally for every shape, every colour of the rainbow and every occasion (almost). Here’s the 2024 update

It might take a bit of searching, but YouTube still has them – grainy videos from 2007, featuring not-yet-influencers offering tips on, “how to dress androgynous, you guys!”. The inspiration is clear: Cate Blanchett, playing a young Bob Dylan in I’m Not There, which released that year. It’s a hard style to pull off. Dylan and Blanchett are both bony. The look is all hard angles, dark glasses, scowl, slim cigarette and head of unkempt hair.

Layer everything. The technique makes it easy to create dramatic impact without trying too hard. (All images courtesy: Huemn, NoughtOne, 431-88)
Layer everything. The technique makes it easy to create dramatic impact without trying too hard. (All images courtesy: Huemn, NoughtOne, 431-88)
What works is playing with sharp contrasts in terms of silhouettes, fabrics and concepts.
What works is playing with sharp contrasts in terms of silhouettes, fabrics and concepts.
Cate Blanchett, playing Bob Dylan in I’m Not There (2007), was bony and angular. Today’s styles are more size-inclusive.
Cate Blanchett, playing Bob Dylan in I’m Not There (2007), was bony and angular. Today’s styles are more size-inclusive.
Modern androgynous styles are more casual too.
Modern androgynous styles are more casual too.
Modern androgynous fashion is no longer confined to making lanky women look like lanky men.
Modern androgynous fashion is no longer confined to making lanky women look like lanky men.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On