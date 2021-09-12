Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ask Shaheen Bhatt Anything: On therapy vs family and infidelity vs discretion
brunch

Ask Shaheen Bhatt Anything: On therapy vs family and infidelity vs discretion

The Mental Health champion and screenwriter answers personal questions
By HT Brunch Team
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Shaheen Bhatt

Therapy for all

I come from a family that is open about mental health. But my in-laws object to me going for therapy. What could I do?

—Kirti, Via Email

If you are not financially dependent on your partner or his family, go to therapy whether they object or not. Take the time to explain to them why this is beneficial for you, but do not let their disapproval hold you back from taking care of yourself. Consider speaking to your partner, too. To keep the peace with his parents, he isn’t prioritising your well-being. Over time, that may lead to resentment and trust issues. 

Dad update

While updating my dad’s phone, I realised he’s having an affair. How should I react?

—Aanchal, Via Instagram

We all idealise our parents, but we forget that just like us, they’re human. They make mistakes. They, just like us, are also feeling their way through life. Whatever goes on, his relationship with your mother is theirs to deal with. Do not take on anger on her behalf. 

RELATED STORIES

Think about how your father’s affair is affecting his relationship with you and you alone. If you find it has somehow impacted your relationship, that might be something for you to address with him. 

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

 

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter and Instagram

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In bed with singer and actor Saba Azad: I’d swipe right for a chef!

Confessions from the life of a Burlesque Dancer

Food in Italy: Same As India, But Different

Humour by Rehana Munir: D is for dictionary
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP