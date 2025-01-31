Menu Explore
Belly flop: Why give up style and sexiness just because you’re pregnant?

ByUrvee Modwel
Jan 31, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Becoming a mother doesn’t mean hiding that belly away. Luckily, these celeb moms showed us how to own it

Pick your fighter: All Saints’ Melanie Blatt performing live, at five months pregnant, in low-slung trousers and an itty-bitty top (1998). Kate Hudson in a crop top and ankle-length skirt on the red carpet when heavily pregnant (2003). Britney Spears showing up to the Charlie And The Chocolate Factory premiere in a blue T-shirt, with the words ‘I Have The Golden Ticket’ and an arrow pointing to her pregnant belly (2005).

Rihanna’s edgy style during her 2022 pregnancy was iconic. (INSTAGRAM/@BADGIRLRIRI)
When Kareena Kapoor Khan was expecting Taimur in 2016, she wore chic co-ord sets . (INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN)
Alia Bhatt was booed and her fashion choices dissected when she was pregnant in 2022. (INSTAGRAM/@ALIABHATT)
Kim Kardashian’s neutral bodycons made pregnancy fashion cool. (INSTAGRAM/@KIMKARDASHIAN)
