Belly flop: Why give up style and sexiness just because you’re pregnant?

Pick your fighter: All Saints’ Melanie Blatt performing live, at five months pregnant, in low-slung trousers and an itty-bitty top (1998). Kate Hudson in a crop top and ankle-length skirt on the red carpet when heavily pregnant (2003). Britney Spears showing up to the Charlie And The Chocolate Factory premiere in a blue T-shirt, with the words ‘I Have The Golden Ticket’ and an arrow pointing to her pregnant belly (2005).

Rihanna’s edgy style during her 2022 pregnancy was iconic. (INSTAGRAM/@BADGIRLRIRI)