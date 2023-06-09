Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A volt of lightning

BMW’s i7 is not just a car; it’s a sanctuary on wheels, a mobile cinema, and a high-powered machine. Let’s start with its bold design. Split headlamps? And that kidney grille? It’s larger than ever.

The BMW i7 can go from 0 to 100kph in 4.5 seconds. A full charge takes only five hours, providing a range of approximately 600 km.

Once you get past the initial shock, there are countless finer details to appreciate. The daytime running lights, adorned with Swarovski crystals, catch the light as you pass. The sporty bumper, with its contrasting black surround, adds a touch of flash. The grille, outlined by an LED strip called Iconic Glow, ensures it’s visible even at night.

The only thing conventional about the i7 is its profile, which follows a more traditional three-box shape. Built on the same platform as its 7-series petrol/diesel siblings, the i7 looks elegant and solid. The 5.4-metre body boasts clean, block-like surfacing, complemented by a high-deck boot, sweeping taillights, and a distinctive diffuser-like element at the rear bumper.

Inside is an overload of tech. Powered doors gracefully swing open at the touch of a button, which you can operate from inside or outside the vehicle. The interior showcases BMW’s signature twin-screen curved display, surrounded by premium materials and leather. The crystal-like finish on the seat controllers, and Interaction Bar reeks of luxury. The 14.9-inch touchscreen is a joy to use – the interface is slick and responsive. It even allows you to navigate menus using the physical iDrive knob, making it convenient on the move. The instrument screen, a high-contrast 12.3-inch display, is customisable and features an augmented-reality function for navigation, so you never miss a turn.

The interior is further enhanced by some stunning lighting; there are 15 ambient colours and six themes to set the mood. While the front seats offer exceptional comfort, the real luxury lies in the rear, where there are sumptuous seats and ample legroom. The executive rear seat, or Boss Seat, offers a full extension, turning sitting in a car into a business-class upgrade. Integrated touchscreens on the back doors allow passengers to control various features, including ambient lighting, window blinds.

A highlight is the 12.3-inch customisable display, but The real party trick is the 31.3-inch 8K screen that folds down from the roof.

The real party trick, however, is the 31.3-inch 8K screen that folds down from the roof. A quiet electric powertrain and meticulous soundproofing envelopes the i7 in silence as it sets out on its journey. The air suspension smooths out bumps effortlessly, and even at high speeds, the i7 maintains stability and precise handling.

When you crave exhilaration (this is a BMW, after all), the i7 delivers. Powerful electric motors produce a combined 544hp and 745Nm of torque. The car can go from 0 to 100kph in a supercar-like 4.5 seconds. Charging the i7 is convenient too. Support for DC charging goes up to 195kW and there’s a supplied 22kW AC charger. A full charge takes around five hours, providing a range of approximately 600 kilometers, quite practical for a long-distance ride.

BMW has also integrated intelligent energy-management into the i7. It utilises navigation data and real-time traffic information to chalk out the most energy-efficient routes. It even takes into account the topography and driving style to maximise range and efficiency.

Overall, the BMW i7 is electric luxury at its finest. Cutting-edge tech, opulent comfort, impressive performance, sustainable driving experience – there’s nothing quite like it in the market.

From HT Brunch, June 10, 2023

