Double-tap for style: 10 accounts to calm your inner fashionista
Summary: Diet Paratha is a South Asian fashion account with 52K followers, focusing on the Offbeat Sari exhibit in London. Aditi Mayer highlights sustainable style with 75K followers, while Amrita Thakur showcases easy dresses and saris with 165K followers. Justmelines curates thrifted casual looks for 259K followers, Styenotcom provides real-time fashion news with 233K followers, and Best Dressed features diverse outfits and locations with 1.5 million followers. Ideservecouture comments on shows and memes with 148K followers, Lampglow delves into fashion history with 28K followers, and Rishija Mehrotra breaks down designer collections with under 500 followers. Business of Fashion is a fashion media powerhouse with 2.7 million followers.
Diet Paratha (@diet_paratha)
Founded by Anita Chhiba, the account, with 52K followers is centred on South Asian fashion. A recent post about ‘The Offbeat Sari’ exhibit happening currently in London, had over 12,000 likes. She also talks about diaspora art, music and showcases brands such as @amesh.wijesekera and @bitchandtwosticks.
Aditi Mayer (@AditiMayer)
Several posts feature her travels and her modelling stylish outfits, but Mayer’s focus is on sustainable style. She spent last year documenting the social and environmental impacts of India’s fashion supply chain. With a following of around 75K, Mayer puts the spotlight on fashion waste, up-cycling, biodegradable denim and highlights brands as diverse as @wearesui and @stellamccartney.
Amrita Thakur (@amrita_thakur)
This designer and style curator’s videos feature easy dresses, stunning saris (especially the ones in the ‘A year in saris’ posts) and sometimes, jeans, sneakers and fashion accessories. Thakur keeps her styling tips simple, completing the ensemble with shoes, belts and jewellery, and often features old outfits from her wardrobe and buys from flea markets. This, we think, is why she has 165K followers.
Justmelines (@justmelines)
For her 259K followers, Toronto-based style curator Melina Marissa puts together casual looks that are mostly all thrifted. She pairs tees, jeans, crop tops, sneakers and booties, and the colour palette is mostly solid and neutrals. The videos are as casual as the clothes, with her doing some dance moves for the camera, and frequently obscuring her face with her phone.
Styenotcom (@stylenotcom)
Unlike most fashion accounts, this one is all blue and all text (233K followers). It’s also all news, with occasional shots of the fashion shows being covered. The account is run by Beka Gvishiani from Georgia, who chose the unique format to honour the Parisian concept store Colette, which closed in 2017. The account has been described as one of the best real-time fashion news accounts.
Best Dressed (@best.dressed)
Fashion vlogger Ashley Rous’ account features her in locations as diverse as Seoul, London and Wyoming. Find her styled in everything from a white dress to a black pantsuit (over 3 lakh likes) and funky dresses, with captions as short as some of the outfits. With 1.5 million followers, Rous quit YouTube in 2020 without explanation, something that still gets reflected in her comments.
Ideservecouture (@ideservecouture)
Run by fashion commentator Hanan Besovic, the account has 148K followers. It’s a cool mash-up of Besovic commenting on recent shows and red carpet looks (there’s one on Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired outfits) as well as memes. His take is not just funny, but also informative, well thought out and honest.
Lampglow (@lampglow)
Heritage consultant Deepthi Sasidharan’s account delves into the history of fashion. She posts photographs, artworks, jewellery, with lively commentary, which explains the 28K followers. She recently compared actress Rekha’s Vogue cover in a regal coat, to a similar photo by Nawab Amjad Ali Shah of Awadh. Don’t miss the posts on the Baroda diamonds and the maangtiika post featuring Deepika Padukone (over 40,000 likes).
Rishija Mehrotra (@rishija.mehrotra)
This fashion graduate breaks down designer collections, talking about the crafts used and the design inspiration behind each one. It has under 500 followers, but the content is informative and worth a watch. In her recent post, she talks about a Chanel watch that referenced the pincushions used by fashion designers. Another detailed post looked at the Dior Spring 2024 menswear collection.
Business of Fashion (@bof)
Begun as a blog by Imran Ahmed in 2007, BoF is now a fashion media powerhouse. With 2.7 million followers, each post is short, newsy and filled with insights: what happens to a brand when its founder steps aide and what can fashion learn from generative AI. Don’t miss the post analysing if India is the next frontier for luxury department stores (over 24,000 likes).
From HT Brunch, July 22, 2023
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @HTBrunch