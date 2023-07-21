Double-tap for style: 10 accounts to calm your inner fashionista

Diet Paratha (@diet_paratha)

Founded by Anita Chhiba, the account, with 52K followers is centred on South Asian fashion. A recent post about ‘The Offbeat Sari’ exhibit happening currently in London, had over 12,000 likes. She also talks about diaspora art, music and showcases brands such as @amesh.wijesekera and @bitchandtwosticks.

Aditi Mayer (@AditiMayer) focuses on sustainable style.

Aditi Mayer (@AditiMayer)

Several posts feature her travels and her modelling stylish outfits, but Mayer’s focus is on sustainable style. She spent last year documenting the social and environmental impacts of India’s fashion supply chain. With a following of around 75K, Mayer puts the spotlight on fashion waste, up-cycling, biodegradable denim and highlights brands as diverse as @wearesui and @stellamccartney.

Amrita Thakur (@amrita_thakur) keeps her styling tips simple, and often features old outfits from her wardrobe and buys from flea markets.

Amrita Thakur (@amrita_thakur)

This designer and style curator’s videos feature easy dresses, stunning saris (especially the ones in the ‘A year in saris’ posts) and sometimes, jeans, sneakers and fashion accessories. Thakur keeps her styling tips simple, completing the ensemble with shoes, belts and jewellery, and often features old outfits from her wardrobe and buys from flea markets. This, we think, is why she has 165K followers.

Justmelines (@justmelines) pairs tees, jeans, crop tops, sneakers and booties, and the colour palette is mostly solid and neutrals.

Justmelines (@justmelines)

For her 259K followers, Toronto-based style curator Melina Marissa puts together casual looks that are mostly all thrifted. She pairs tees, jeans, crop tops, sneakers and booties, and the colour palette is mostly solid and neutrals. The videos are as casual as the clothes, with her doing some dance moves for the camera, and frequently obscuring her face with her phone.

Styenotcom (@stylenotcom) is all blue and all text and has been described as one of the best real-time fashion news accounts.

Styenotcom (@stylenotcom)

Unlike most fashion accounts, this one is all blue and all text (233K followers). It’s also all news, with occasional shots of the fashion shows being covered. The account is run by Beka Gvishiani from Georgia, who chose the unique format to honour the Parisian concept store Colette, which closed in 2017. The account has been described as one of the best real-time fashion news accounts.

Best Dressed (@best.dressed) has images from as far away as Seoul, London and Wyoming.

Best Dressed (@best.dressed)

Fashion vlogger Ashley Rous’ account features her in locations as diverse as Seoul, London and Wyoming. Find her styled in everything from a white dress to a black pantsuit (over 3 lakh likes) and funky dresses, with captions as short as some of the outfits. With 1.5 million followers, Rous quit YouTube in 2020 without explanation, something that still gets reflected in her comments.

Ideservecouture (@ideservecouture) is a cool mash-up of commentary on recent shows and red carpet looks (there’s one on Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired outfits) as well as memes.

Ideservecouture (@ideservecouture)

Run by fashion commentator Hanan Besovic, the account has 148K followers. It’s a cool mash-up of Besovic commenting on recent shows and red carpet looks (there’s one on Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired outfits) as well as memes. His take is not just funny, but also informative, well thought out and honest.

Lampglow (@lampglow) delves into the history of fashion. It recently compared actress Rekha’s Vogue cover in a regal coat, to a similar photo by Nawab Amjad Ali Shah of Awadh.

Lampglow (@lampglow)

Heritage consultant Deepthi Sasidharan’s account delves into the history of fashion. She posts photographs, artworks, jewellery, with lively commentary, which explains the 28K followers. She recently compared actress Rekha’s Vogue cover in a regal coat, to a similar photo by Nawab Amjad Ali Shah of Awadh. Don’t miss the posts on the Baroda diamonds and the maangtiika post featuring Deepika Padukone (over 40,000 likes).

Rishija Mehrotra (@rishija.mehrotra) breaks down designer collections, talking about the crafts used and the design inspiration behind each one.

Rishija Mehrotra (@rishija.mehrotra)

This fashion graduate breaks down designer collections, talking about the crafts used and the design inspiration behind each one. It has under 500 followers, but the content is informative and worth a watch. In her recent post, she talks about a Chanel watch that referenced the pincushions used by fashion designers. Another detailed post looked at the Dior Spring 2024 menswear collection.

Business of Fashion (@bof) is a fashion media powerhouse. There are posts about what happens to a brand when its founder steps aide and what can fashion learn from generative AI.

Business of Fashion (@bof)

Begun as a blog by Imran Ahmed in 2007, BoF is now a fashion media powerhouse. With 2.7 million followers, each post is short, newsy and filled with insights: what happens to a brand when its founder steps aide and what can fashion learn from generative AI. Don’t miss the post analysing if India is the next frontier for luxury department stores (over 24,000 likes).

From HT Brunch, July 22, 2023