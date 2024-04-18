 Face off: Why overcleansing is not the flex you think it is - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Face off: Why overcleansing is not the flex you think it is

ByTanisha Saxena
Apr 18, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Retinoids. Salicylic acid. BHAs. AHAs. There’s only so much your skin can take. Ease up on your routine. Let natural skin be

Look back at pictures of, say young Princess Diana or even Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met (2007). They’re beautiful, of course. But they look real, human, natural. Now, contrast the images with videos of any skincare influencer online. The skin is poreless. Did she ever have facial hair? She has glass skin, but surely she never sweats. It might seem like Little Miss Selfie was generated by AI.

Men’s skin produces more oil, and they have larger pores, more hair follicles and thicker skin than women. (Adobe Stock)
Men’s skin produces more oil, and they have larger pores, more hair follicles and thicker skin than women. (Adobe Stock)
Overcleansing can make the skin more susceptible to moisture loss, inflammation, and sensitivity.
Overcleansing can make the skin more susceptible to moisture loss, inflammation, and sensitivity.
Stress can trigger acne. A new sunscreen might be harder to take off . Keep checking on your skin.
Stress can trigger acne. A new sunscreen might be harder to take off . Keep checking on your skin.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On