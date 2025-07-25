Get to know... Aadhya Anand
Actor Aadhya Anand (@Aadhya_Anand) is craving pani puri, swiping right on humour, and wishing she could teleport to beat the Mumbai traffic
Currently I am: Soaking in the monsoon magic from my balcony
High point in life: My first big premiere night.
Low point in life: Long shoots. I always miss home.
On my playlist: Kabira, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, from Cocktail; songs by The Weeknd.
One thing I would never buy: Crocs, and wear them with no socks.
Today I’m craving: Pani puri, as always.
Last thing I ordered online: Organisers to compartmentalise my makeup and accessories.
App I check before bed: Instagram. Guilty!
My favourite subject in school: English Literature and Business Studies.
I’d swipe right on: Compassion and a sense of humour.
My secret skill: I have a knack for creating stunning mood boards.
A magic tool I wish I had: A teleportation device to beat Mumbai traffic.
My favourite Sunday memory: Family brunch with everyone at the table.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Alia Bhatt, who’s an absolute sweetheart.
My favourite bad habit: Hitting snooze at least three times in the morning. My mum has given up.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: I’d rather stay where I am right now.
The best thing about fame: Being able to inspire young dreamers.
The worst thing about fame: You’re judged about everything, all the time.
From HT Brunch, July 26, 2025
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch