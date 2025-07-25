Get to know... Aadhya Anand

Currently I am: Soaking in the monsoon magic from my balcony Aadhya Anand says her most starstruck moment was meeting Alia Bhatt.

High point in life: My first big premiere night.

Low point in life: Long shoots. I always miss home.

On my playlist: Kabira, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, from Cocktail; songs by The Weeknd.

One thing I would never buy: Crocs, and wear them with no socks.

Today I’m craving: Pani puri, as always.

Last thing I ordered online: Organisers to compartmentalise my makeup and accessories.

App I check before bed: Instagram. Guilty!

My favourite subject in school: English Literature and Business Studies.

I’d swipe right on: Compassion and a sense of humour.

My secret skill: I have a knack for creating stunning mood boards.

A magic tool I wish I had: A teleportation device to beat Mumbai traffic.

My favourite Sunday memory: Family brunch with everyone at the table.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Alia Bhatt, who’s an absolute sweetheart.

My favourite bad habit: Hitting snooze at least three times in the morning. My mum has given up.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: I’d rather stay where I am right now.

The best thing about fame: Being able to inspire young dreamers.

The worst thing about fame: You’re judged about everything, all the time.

From HT Brunch, July 26, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch