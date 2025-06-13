Get to know... Akshath Acharya

Currently I am: A full-time artist, producer, performer and singer-songwriter. Akshath Acharya loves playing chess and brewing his own coffee.

High point in life: When life steered me towards music, right after college.

Low point in life: Those days when I don’t feel creative, overthink or feel stagnant.

On my playlist: Ishq, by Donn Bhat; anything by John Mayer; Coke Studio.

One thing I would never buy: Chicken wings or pizza.

Today I’m craving: Grilled chicken.

Last thing I ordered online: A hummus and chicken wrap.

App I check before going to bed: YouTube.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: People will try to convince you there’s only one path to a good life, that not following it means you’re doomed. But life has a weird way of nudging you toward what you’re meant to do. Believe in yourself and keep showing up.

My favourite subject in school: History.

I’d swipe right on: An accurate Google Maps ETA in Mumbai.

My secret skill is: I am decent at chess. I’m also becoming quite the barista.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to fall asleep instantly.

My favourite Sunday memory: Brewing coffee on a slow Sunday morning, watching a great match and then gaming on PS5 for the rest of the day.

My most star-struck moment: Seeing a Nissan Skyline GTR R34 for the first time at an auto show at age nine.

My favourite bad habit: Coffee.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d pass. I’m doing my best to stay grounded in the present.

The best thing about fame: The constant validation does feel nice.

The worst thing about fame: You really feel it when that validation dips even slightly.

