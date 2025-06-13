Get to know... Akshath Acharya
Artist Akshath Acharya (@AkshathAcharya) shares what he would swipe right on, his secret skills and his hack for a good life
Currently I am: A full-time artist, producer, performer and singer-songwriter.
High point in life: When life steered me towards music, right after college.
Low point in life: Those days when I don’t feel creative, overthink or feel stagnant.
On my playlist: Ishq, by Donn Bhat; anything by John Mayer; Coke Studio.
One thing I would never buy: Chicken wings or pizza.
Today I’m craving: Grilled chicken.
Last thing I ordered online: A hummus and chicken wrap.
App I check before going to bed: YouTube.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: People will try to convince you there’s only one path to a good life, that not following it means you’re doomed. But life has a weird way of nudging you toward what you’re meant to do. Believe in yourself and keep showing up.
My favourite subject in school: History.
I’d swipe right on: An accurate Google Maps ETA in Mumbai.
My secret skill is: I am decent at chess. I’m also becoming quite the barista.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to fall asleep instantly.
My favourite Sunday memory: Brewing coffee on a slow Sunday morning, watching a great match and then gaming on PS5 for the rest of the day.
My most star-struck moment: Seeing a Nissan Skyline GTR R34 for the first time at an auto show at age nine.
My favourite bad habit: Coffee.
If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d pass. I’m doing my best to stay grounded in the present.
The best thing about fame: The constant validation does feel nice.
The worst thing about fame: You really feel it when that validation dips even slightly.
From HT Brunch, June 14, 2025
