Get to know... Ishika Gagneja

Currently I am: Shooting for a new project, working on my craft, and attending dance classes.

Ishika Gagneja’s most star-struck moment was when she met Sridevi on the sets of Dhadak.

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High point in life: Watching myself as a child artist in Dangal on the big screen. Also, being part of Border 2.

Low point in life: The 2020 lockdown. It was stressful, but spending time with family, working out and journaling helped me come out stronger.

On my playlist: Iktara, from Wake up Sid; Ishq Da Chehra, from Border 2; Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

One thing I would never buy: Shortcuts that feel dishonest. I’d rather take the long route with hard work, consistency, and intention.

Today I’m craving: Homemade rajma rice.

Last thing I ordered online: Skincare and haircare.

App I check before bed: WhatsApp, to make sure I haven’t missed anything important.

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{{^usCountry}} Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself — you’re amazing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself — you’re amazing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite subject in school: Mathematics. I loved the challenge and clarity that came with solving problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite subject in school: Mathematics. I loved the challenge and clarity that came with solving problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} I’d swipe right on: Kindness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I’d swipe right on: Kindness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My secret skill: Reading people and understanding their energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My secret skill: Reading people and understanding their energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A superpower I wish I had: Teleportation, to visit loved ones any time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A superpower I wish I had: Teleportation, to visit loved ones any time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory: Watching films with family, eating home-cooked food and playing outdoors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory: Watching films with family, eating home-cooked food and playing outdoors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My plans for next Sunday: Lunch with friends and dinner with family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My plans for next Sunday: Lunch with friends and dinner with family {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My most star-struck moment: Meeting Sridevi while shooting for Dhadak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My most star-struck moment: Meeting Sridevi while shooting for Dhadak. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Overthinking and overanalysing things unnecessarily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Overthinking and overanalysing things unnecessarily. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} From HT Brunch, June 20, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From HT Brunch, June 20, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch {{/usCountry}}

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