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Get to know... Ishika Gagneja

The Dangal actor is shooting for her next role, indulging in skincare and wishing she could teleport

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 04:13 am IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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Currently I am: Shooting for a new project, working on my craft, and attending dance classes.

Ishika Gagneja’s most star-struck moment was when she met Sridevi on the sets of Dhadak.

High point in life: Watching myself as a child artist in Dangal on the big screen. Also, being part of Border 2.

Low point in life: The 2020 lockdown. It was stressful, but spending time with family, working out and journaling helped me come out stronger.

On my playlist: Iktara, from Wake up Sid; Ishq Da Chehra, from Border 2; Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

One thing I would never buy: Shortcuts that feel dishonest. I’d rather take the long route with hard work, consistency, and intention.

Today I’m craving: Homemade rajma rice.

Last thing I ordered online: Skincare and haircare.

App I check before bed: WhatsApp, to make sure I haven’t missed anything important.

 
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