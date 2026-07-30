Get to know... Karan Kanchan

Currently I am: Revelling in the response to my performance at C.O.R.E, a pop culture festival in Mumbai.

On my playlist: Human Nature, by Michael Jackson; Idol and Yoru ni Kakeru, by YOASOBI.

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One thing I would never buy: Second-hand undergarments.

Today I am craving: Chicken shawarma.

Last thing I ordered online: Milano cookies.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: I know it feels scary right now, but trust yourself. Things have a way of working out when you stay committed to what you love.

My favourite subject in school: Science. I eventually chose commerce, but science fascinated me.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness.

My secret skill: Understanding artists and translating the ideas they hear in their heads into music that feels authentic to them.

My favourite Sunday memory: Time with my cousins as kids, watching Tom and Jerry on television.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Skrillex was not intimidating; I thought I’d be nervous, but I walked up and introduced myself. The exchange flowed with ease, a reminder that the people we admire most can sometimes be the easiest to connect with.

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: I have a sweet tooth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: I have a sweet tooth. {{/usCountry}}

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If I could travel forward in time: Would like to get a glimpse of what my future looks like, especially who I end up sharing my life with.

The best thing about fame: Creating music is about connection, reaching people and shaping moments that resonate. The true reward is knowing something you’ve made has become part of someone else’s memories.

The worst thing about fame: It can feel like there’s no finish line; recognition comes, yet the pull to chase the next milestone remains. The challenge is pausing to appreciate the present instead of always running toward what’s next.

From HT Brunch, August 1, 2026

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