Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Get to know... Nikki Tamboli

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 03:12 am IST

Actor and reality TV star Nikki Tamboli (@Nikki_Tamboli) is juggling work commitments, indulging in midnight snacks, and staying far away from fake friends

Actor, reality TV star, @Nikki_Tamboli

Reality TV star Nikki loves binge-watching a new series on Sundays.
Reality TV star Nikki loves binge-watching a new series on Sundays.

Currently I am: Shooting for a new reality show and juggling brand collaborations. It’s a hectic but happy time.

High point in life: Stepping into the Bigg Boss 14 house. It changed everything for me, not just my career. I became more confident and it changed the way people saw me.

Low point in life: Losing my brother to Covid in 2021. It broke me for a while.

On my playlist: Raataan Lambiyan, by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal; Calm Down, by Rema and Selena Gomez; Tum Hi Ho, by Arijit Singh.

One thing I would never buy: Fake friends. They’re the most expensive mistake you can make.

Today I’m craving: A big bowl of homemade rajma chawal.

Last thing I ordered online: Scented candles.

App I check before bed: Instagram. It’s part work, part guilty pleasure.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be fearless, stay real, and stop overthinking. Everything you’re dreaming of is waiting for you, just keep going.

My favourite subject in school: Economics.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty and a good sense of humour.

My secret skill is: Mimicry. Both voices and expressions. My friends often end up in splits!

A magic tool I wish I had: A way to heal people physically and emotionally. The world would be such a better place if we all could.

My favourite Sunday memory: Long naps, cartoons, Mom’s special poha for breakfast.

My plans for next Sunday: Sleep in, spend time with my pet, and maybe binge-watch a new series.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Salman Khan for the first time during Bigg Boss. To interact with him every weekend was surreal.

My favourite bad habit: Late-night snacking. I tell myself it’s creative fuel.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d revisit my school days, no deadlines, no stress. Just dreams and laughter.

The best thing about fame: Being able to inspire people and connect with fans who genuinely love you. Their messages keep me going on tough days.

The worst thing about fame: Constant judgment. People forget that celebrities are human too. We feel, we break, we heal just like everyone else.

From HT Brunch, November 15, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Nikki Tamboli
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On