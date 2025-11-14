Get to know... Nikki Tamboli

Actor, reality TV star, @Nikki_Tamboli Reality TV star Nikki loves binge-watching a new series on Sundays.

Currently I am: Shooting for a new reality show and juggling brand collaborations. It’s a hectic but happy time.

High point in life: Stepping into the Bigg Boss 14 house. It changed everything for me, not just my career. I became more confident and it changed the way people saw me.

Low point in life: Losing my brother to Covid in 2021. It broke me for a while.

On my playlist: Raataan Lambiyan, by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal; Calm Down, by Rema and Selena Gomez; Tum Hi Ho, by Arijit Singh.

One thing I would never buy: Fake friends. They’re the most expensive mistake you can make.

Today I’m craving: A big bowl of homemade rajma chawal.

Last thing I ordered online: Scented candles.

App I check before bed: Instagram. It’s part work, part guilty pleasure.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be fearless, stay real, and stop overthinking. Everything you’re dreaming of is waiting for you, just keep going.

My favourite subject in school: Economics.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty and a good sense of humour.

My secret skill is: Mimicry. Both voices and expressions. My friends often end up in splits!

A magic tool I wish I had: A way to heal people physically and emotionally. The world would be such a better place if we all could.

My favourite Sunday memory: Long naps, cartoons, Mom’s special poha for breakfast.

My plans for next Sunday: Sleep in, spend time with my pet, and maybe binge-watch a new series.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Salman Khan for the first time during Bigg Boss. To interact with him every weekend was surreal.

My favourite bad habit: Late-night snacking. I tell myself it’s creative fuel.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d revisit my school days, no deadlines, no stress. Just dreams and laughter.

The best thing about fame: Being able to inspire people and connect with fans who genuinely love you. Their messages keep me going on tough days.

The worst thing about fame: Constant judgment. People forget that celebrities are human too. We feel, we break, we heal just like everyone else.

From HT Brunch, November 15, 2025

