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Get to know... Raj Varma aka Snax

The gaming content creator is craving Govind dosa, stocking up on moto-vlogging gear and never buying expensive shoes

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 07:26 am IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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Currently, I am: Shooting for the Esports World Cup announcement with a brand.

Raj Varma’s most star-struck moment was when he met Virat Kohli last year.

High point in life: The day I fulfilled my parents’ dream and bought our family our first home in Mumbai.

Low point in life: A day before an esports tournament, I fractured my arm while arm wrestling. It almost cost me my career. But it taught me valuable lessons about the unpredictability of life.

On my playlist: Innerbloom, by Rüfüs Du Sol; Music Sounds Better with You, by Stardust; Purple Noise, by Boris Brejcha.

One thing I would never buy: Expensive shoes.

Today I’m craving: Hyderabad’s special Govind dosa.

Last thing I ordered online: My moto-vlogging gear from DJI.

App I check before going to bed: Whoop, the health app.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stay away from people who are with you only because they benefit from you.

The best thing about fame: Interacting with fans, meeting people from different cities and states, and feeling blessed with the love and support they show you.

The worst thing about fame: You can’t step out with loved ones and enjoy moments without getting noticed. But most of the time, fans respect my space.

From HT Brunch, June 27, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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